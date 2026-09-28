Why Indian maestro Virat Kohli's legacy will be indispensable

Kohli's unbeaten 139 propelled him past 15,000 runs, the fastest and the second batter to this mark. He also scored his record-extending 55th ODI ton.

Kohli also became the first batter to cross 7,000 ODI runs at home, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

Most batters dream of scoring 20 ODI tons, and Kohli has 25 in only successful run-chases.

Beat that!