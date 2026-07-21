5th ODI: West Indies face New Zealand to salvage redemption

New Zealand has capitalized on West Indies's batting woes, winning three consecutive matches after losing the first one.

The Kiwis could give a game to either Ben Lister or Kristian Clarke as Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

Meanwhile, West Indies will be looking for an improved batting performance from their captain Shai Hope.

The Windies may consider bringing Shimron Hetmyer into the middle order.