5th ODI: West Indies face New Zealand to salvage redemption
What's the story
The West Indies are in dire need of a batting revival after losing three consecutive ODIs against New Zealand. The defeat has put them in 10th place in the ICC ODI Rankings, with a World Cup qualifier looming for 2027. Despite starting the series on a high note, their performance has been disappointing, especially with their inability to bat out 50 overs in all three losses.
Details
Pitch report and other details
The Kensington Oval pitch has historically aided seam-bowling.
However, the 4th ODI here between the two sides saw spinners rule the roost. Notably, 10 wickets fell to spin as NZ chased down 189.
The Kiwis lost nine wickets in the process.
While the weather for the impending game is expected to be clear, it will begin at 12:00am IST.
Series turnaround
Can West Indies avoid clean sweep?
New Zealand has capitalized on West Indies's batting woes, winning three consecutive matches after losing the first one.
The Kiwis could give a game to either Ben Lister or Kristian Clarke as Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out due to a hip injury.
Meanwhile, West Indies will be looking for an improved batting performance from their captain Shai Hope.
The Windies may consider bringing Shimron Hetmyer into the middle order.
Team adjustments
What to expect from the Playing XIs?
WI (Probable XI): Ackeem Auguste, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, and Vitel Lawes.
NZ (Probable XI): Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Nick Kelly, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, and Jayden Lennox.
Record
A look at head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, West Indies and New Zealand have faced each other in 75 ODIs so far, with the former winning 32. New Zealand have won 36 times.
Meanwhile, WI's last bilateral ODI series win against NZ dates back to 2012. The Kiwis have won three of the four series against WI in this period (1 draw).
When it comes to ODIs on Caribbean soil, WI hold a solid 17-10 win-loss record against the Kiwis.
Performers
Players to watch out for
Carty is currently the highest run-scorer of the series, having slammed 95 and 48 in the 1st and 3rd ODIs, respectively.
After scoring 87* in the opener, Hope's next three scores read 7,8, and 2.
Meanwhile, Lennox is the only player to have taken over 10 wickets in the series so far. He owns 11 scalps at 14.18.
Motie took a fifer (5/47) and scored a crucial 41 in the last ODI.
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