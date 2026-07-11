WI vs NZ: Decoding their head-to-head record in ODIs 

H2H

A close head-to-head record

The head-to-head record cannot differentiate the two teams much. As per ESPNcricinfo, West Indies and New Zealand have faced each other in 71 ODIs so far, with the former winning 31 times while the latter has won 33 times. A total of seven games have been abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, WI's last bilateral ODI series win against NZ dates back to 2012. The Kiwis have won three of the four series against WI in this period, while the remaining one ended in a 2-2 draw.