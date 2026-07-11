WI vs NZ: Decoding their head-to-head record in ODIs
What's the story
West Indies will take on New Zealand in the first ODI of a five-match series. The match is scheduled to be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, July 12. Both teams are looking to bounce back after disappointing performances in their last ODI series. West Indies lost a home series against Sri Lanka 0-1, while New Zealand was beaten by Bangladesh 2-1 away from home. Meanwhile, here we look at the head-to-head record between these two sides in ODIs.
H2H
A close head-to-head record
The head-to-head record cannot differentiate the two teams much. As per ESPNcricinfo, West Indies and New Zealand have faced each other in 71 ODIs so far, with the former winning 31 times while the latter has won 33 times. A total of seven games have been abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, WI's last bilateral ODI series win against NZ dates back to 2012. The Kiwis have won three of the four series against WI in this period, while the remaining one ended in a 2-2 draw.
Information
NZ have dominated recent games
Though the overall head-to-head record between these two sides is close, NZ have been dominant in the recent past. Since the start of 2014, the Kiwis have won 12 of the 15 concluded ODIs against the Men in Maroon.
Battle
Battles on Caribbean soil
When it comes to ODIs on Caribbean soil, WI hold a solid 16-7 win-loss record against the Kiwis. The two teams last played an ODI series in West Indies in 2022. The Kiwis won that series 2-1. This was NZ's first win across five away ODI series against WI. The home team prevailed in the other four.