SA's Wiaan Mulder races to 50 Test wickets: Key stats
What's the story
After scoring a ton, South Africa's Wiaan Mulder reached another landmark, this time with the ball, in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Mulder completed 50 Test wickets with his first scalp in the second innings, with the Proteas gaining a 400-plus lead. The 28-year-old has been among the emerging all-rounders in Tests. Here are the key stats.
Spell
Mulder strikes in second innings
Bangladesh, facing a huge deficit, had a rather ideal start. Openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mahfijul Islam added a 58-run stand in quick time.
Mulder stepped in to break the stand thereafter, dismissing Tanzid Hasan. This was his 50th Test wicket.
In his very next over, Mulder removed Mominul Haque, leaving Bangladesh at 58/2.
Numbers
Over 50 Test wickets
Mulder, who made his Test debut in 2019, has been bolstering the Proteas with his all-round attributes.
Earlier in the Test, he scored his fifth Test ton, racing past 1,500 runs.
Mulder now has over 50 wickets from 29 Tests at an average of around 26. His tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls.