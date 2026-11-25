Bangladesh, facing a huge deficit, had a rather ideal start. Openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mahfijul Islam added a 58-run stand in quick time.

Mulder stepped in to break the stand thereafter, dismissing Tanzid Hasan. This was his 50th Test wicket.

In his very next over, Mulder removed Mominul Haque, leaving Bangladesh at 58/2.