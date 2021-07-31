Home / News / Sports News / Will give my best to win Olympic medal: Kamalpreet
Sports

Will give my best to win Olympic medal: Kamalpreet

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 04:13 pm
Will give my best to win Olympic medal: Kamalpreet
Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the discus throw finals in Tokyo Olympics after an impressive performance

Kamalpreet Kaur, who qualified for the Olympics discus throw finals at second place with an impressive performance on Saturday, told her father that she would give her best to win a medal. Kamalpreet's family at Kabarwala village in Punjab's Muktsar district is busy receiving guests at home and getting congratulatory messages ever since she qualified for the discus throw finals in Tokyo Olympics.

In this article
Game

Kamalpreet to compete in final on August 2

"Kamalpreet is always focused. She made her dream of participating in the Olympics come true through her sheer hard work," said her elated father. The 25-year-old Kamalpreet, competing in qualification B, sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round. The final will be held on August 2.

Career

Kamalpreet's performance throughout the year

Kamalpreet, who is employed with the Railways, has been in impressive form this year. She threw 65.06m during the Federation Cup in March to break the national record and become the first Indian woman to breach the 65m mark. Then in June, she bettered her own national record with a throw of 66.59m during the Indian Grand Prix-4 to be at world number six.

Appreciation

Several dignitaries congratulated Kamalpreet on her performance

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi congratulated Kamalpreet for making it to the finals. Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal talked to Kamalpreet through a video call and gave his best wishes. Sukhbir said he and his father Parkash Singh Badal were thrilled to see her qualifying round performance. Union Minister Som Parkash also congratulated Kamalpreet for qualifying for the finals.

Twitter Post

We are proud of Kamalpreet, wrote Rana Sodhi on Twitter

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Busta downs Djokovic to win bronze medal

Latest News

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Tai Tzu-ying beats PV Sindhu in semi-final

Sports

Netflix renews 'Sweet Tooth' for Season 2; storyline revealed?

Entertainment

Here's how to use Low Power Mode on your Mac

Technology

Is George Clooney's wife Amal pregnant with twins? Representative responds

Entertainment

Makers drop Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' trailer, trends at #1 on YouTube

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Katariya's hat-trick keeps India's hopes alive in Olympic women's hockey

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles withdraws from two more events

Sports

WI vs Pakistan: Azam Khan ruled out of two T20Is

Sports

Olympics: India's archery campaign ends without medal after Das loses

Sports

Panghal's Olympic campaign ends with shocking loss to Colombian Martinez

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics News

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Busta downs Djokovic to win bronze medal

Sports

Kamalpreet Kaur finishes second in discus qualification to make finals

Sports

27 new COVID-19 cases at Olympics; Japan extends restrictions

World

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 7: Complete report

Sports

Sensational Sindhu enters semifinals at Tokyo Olympics

Sports
Trending Topics