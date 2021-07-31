Will give my best to win Olympic medal: Kamalpreet

Kamalpreet Kaur qualified for the discus throw finals in Tokyo Olympics after an impressive performance

Kamalpreet Kaur, who qualified for the Olympics discus throw finals at second place with an impressive performance on Saturday, told her father that she would give her best to win a medal. Kamalpreet's family at Kabarwala village in Punjab's Muktsar district is busy receiving guests at home and getting congratulatory messages ever since she qualified for the discus throw finals in Tokyo Olympics.

Game

Kamalpreet to compete in final on August 2

"Kamalpreet is always focused. She made her dream of participating in the Olympics come true through her sheer hard work," said her elated father. The 25-year-old Kamalpreet, competing in qualification B, sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round. The final will be held on August 2.

Career

Kamalpreet's performance throughout the year

Kamalpreet, who is employed with the Railways, has been in impressive form this year. She threw 65.06m during the Federation Cup in March to break the national record and become the first Indian woman to breach the 65m mark. Then in June, she bettered her own national record with a throw of 66.59m during the Indian Grand Prix-4 to be at world number six.

Appreciation

Several dignitaries congratulated Kamalpreet on her performance

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi congratulated Kamalpreet for making it to the finals. Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal talked to Kamalpreet through a video call and gave his best wishes. Sukhbir said he and his father Parkash Singh Badal were thrilled to see her qualifying round performance. Union Minister Som Parkash also congratulated Kamalpreet for qualifying for the finals.

Twitter Post

We are proud of Kamalpreet, wrote Rana Sodhi on Twitter