Will Harmanpreet Kaur retire after WT20 World Cup? She responds

Captaincy record

Fifth WT20 WC as captain

Last year, Harmanpreet led India to the Women's ODI World Cup title, marking their first ICC trophy. She now has a chance to become the first Indian captain to win the Women's T20 World Cup. She is the only Indian player to have played all 10 editions of this tournament. This will be her fifth time leading India in the Women's T20 World Cup, following 2018, 2020, 2023, and 2024.