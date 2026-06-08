Will Harmanpreet Kaur retire after WT20 World Cup? She responds
What's the story
India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has dismissed speculation about her retirement after the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The tournament will be held in England from June 12 to July 5. During a pre-tournament press conference, a reporter asked if this would be her last World Cup, to which she responded with a smile and said, "Why? Do you think I should stop?"
Captaincy record
Fifth WT20 WC as captain
Last year, Harmanpreet led India to the Women's ODI World Cup title, marking their first ICC trophy. She now has a chance to become the first Indian captain to win the Women's T20 World Cup. She is the only Indian player to have played all 10 editions of this tournament. This will be her fifth time leading India in the Women's T20 World Cup, following 2018, 2020, 2023, and 2024.
Information
Harmanpreet set to reach this landmark
Harmanpreet is currently the most capped player in women's internationals. She achieved this milestone during the third and final WT20I against England, overtaking New Zealand's Suzie Bates. She is set to become the first-ever player with 200 T20I caps (male or female).
Information
India to play Pakistan in opener
Meanwhile, India's campaign in the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup will start on June 14 against Pakistan. Before the tournament begins, India will play two warm-up matches against West Indies and England.