Will Jacks slams his fourth ODI fifty against Australia: Stats
What's the story
All-rounder Will Jacks once again powered England with his late half-century, this time in the 3rd ODI against Australia at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Despite Ben Duckett's remarkable knock, later converted into a ton, England were down to 195-5 in 32.1 overs. However, Jacks proved his mettle, propelling the Englishmen past 320. He scored a fine 59 off 48 balls.
Knock
Jacks takes England past 300
Jacks joined Duckett at 195/5 in the 33rd over. England earlier had a terrific start after electing to bat.
Being five wickets down, England saw a brisk 56-run stand between Duckett and Jacks. After the former's dismissal, Jacks added 41 runs with Sam Curran.
Jacks, who took England past 300, was the final wicket to fall. His 48-ball 59 had 4 fours and a six.
Knock
Eighth ODI half-century
Since making his debut in 2023, Jacks has been bolstering England's middle order with sturdy knocks. In Hobart, he slammed his eighth ODI half-century.
It was his second successive fifty after scoring an unbeaten 54 in the Adelaide ODI.
In 36 ODIs (33 innings), the English all-rounder has raced to 1,068 runs at an average of 38.14. His strike rate is 104.6.
Information
Jacks against Australia
Jacks has remarkable numbers against Australia in ODIs with four half-centuries in just eight innings. The English all-rounder has racked up 294 runs at an average of 42 (SR: 100.68) in this regard.
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Over 1,500 List A runs
According to Cricinfo, Jacks has reached 1,574 runs from 58 List A matches (54 innings) at an average of around 31. His tally includes 10 half-centuries and a ton (SR: 100-plus).