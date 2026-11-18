Jacks joined Duckett at 195/5 in the 33rd over. England earlier had a terrific start after electing to bat.

Being five wickets down, England saw a brisk 56-run stand between Duckett and Jacks. After the former's dismissal, Jacks added 41 runs with Sam Curran.

Jacks, who took England past 300, was the final wicket to fall. His 48-ball 59 had 4 fours and a six.