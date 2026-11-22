Will Jacks ruled out of Australia T20I series: Here's why
What's the story
England all-rounder Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of his team's white-ball tour in Australia. The decision comes after Jacks suffered a hand injury during the first T20I in Melbourne on Saturday. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that he would not be taking any further part in the series. Here are further details.
Injury specifics
Details on Jacks's injury
Jacks sustained his injury while bowling in England's three-wicket defeat to Australia in the series opener.
He was hit by Ben Dwarshuis during his follow-through while trying to take a return catch.
The injury appeared to be a possible split webbing on his bowling hand, forcing him to leave the field after being checked by the team's physio.
Match situation
Australia's highest successful T20I chase against England
Jacks's injury came at a crucial point in the match when Australia needed 12 runs off eight balls.
Henry Crocombe bowled the last two balls of his over, but Sam Curran couldn't defend 11 runs in the final over, with Jack Edwards hitting a boundary off the second-last delivery.
This helped Australia achieve their highest successful men's T20I chase against England.
Squad changes
Tom Banton named vice-captain
England are working on a replacement for Jacks, who was to captain the fifth T20 in Canberra on December 3. Tom Banton has been named as the new vice-captain.
Jacks has been bolstering England with his clinical finishing and off-spin.
The second T20I of the five-match series will be played on Tuesday in Queensland, with England hoping to level things up.