After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Australia had a tough time with England's captain Harry Brook scoring a blistering 68 off just 25 balls.

He hit six sixes in his innings.

Tom Banton also did well, scoring 39 off 22 balls. Meanwhile, Sam Curran (21) and Jordan Cox (27) chipped in as England posted a formidable total of 187/9.

However, despite their strong position at the halfway mark (119/4), they could only manage an additional 68 runs in the last 10 overs.