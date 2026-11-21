Australia beat England in 1st T20I at MCG: Key stats
What's the story
Australia defeated England by three wickets in a thrilling first T20I match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. This was Australia's record T20I run chase of 188 at the MCG, as they chased down a target of 188 with one ball to spare. Nikhil Chaudhary was the star for Australia, scoring a brilliant 68 off just 38 balls. Here's more.
Match details
Brook powers England to a strong total
After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Australia had a tough time with England's captain Harry Brook scoring a blistering 68 off just 25 balls.
He hit six sixes in his innings.
Tom Banton also did well, scoring 39 off 22 balls. Meanwhile, Sam Curran (21) and Jordan Cox (27) chipped in as England posted a formidable total of 187/9.
However, despite their strong position at the halfway mark (119/4), they could only manage an additional 68 runs in the last 10 overs.
Chase details
Australia get off to a decent start in run-chase
In response, Australia suffered an early blow when Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for just one in the opening over.
But debutant Sam Harper provided a quickfire start with a blistering 32 off just 15 balls.
Captain Mitchell Marsh also contributed with 37 off 32 balls but couldn't keep up the scoring momentum as England fought back.
Match finish
Chaudhary's brilliance keeps Australia on track
With wickets falling at the other end, Chaudhary took charge of the chase.
He added a valuable 42-run partnership with Marsh before teaming up with Tim David (20 off 13 balls).
The duo added 48 runs in just 29 balls to keep Australia on track.
However, his dismissal brought pressure on the hosts as they needed 11 runs from the final over.
Final moments
Curran falters in the final over as England lose
Curran was tasked with defending the target in the last over. He started with a loose delivery down the leg side, which Edwards hit for a six over deep backward square leg.
This crucial blow eased the pressure and Edwards guided Australia home in the final over.
Chaudhary's all-round performance earned him Player of the Match honors.
Meanwhile, Edwards scored 25* off 11 balls.
H2H
4-0 win-loss record for AUS over ENG at MCG
As per Cricinfo, the two sides have clashed 27 times in the 20-over format.
Australia own a 13-12 win-loss record over England with 2 games not having a result.
In Australia, the hosts have a 9-2 win-loss record from 12 meetings (NR: 1).
Meanwhile, at the MCG, Australia now own a 4-0 record over England.
Salt
England's Phil Salt records his 25th duck in T20s
England opener Salt was dismissed first ball.
As per Cricinfo, Salt recorded his 25th duck in the 20-over format.
Playing his 354th match (343 innings), Salt owns 8,910 runs at 28.1 (100s: 4, 50s: 57).
As many as 8 of his 25 T20 ducks have come for England in T20Is.
Notably, 5 of them have come in away matches (home of opposition). He also clocked his maiden duck against Australia across 4 matches.
From 66 matches, he owns 1,852 runs for England at 34.29 (100s: 4, 50s: 10).
Brook
England's Harry Brook slams his 9th fifty in T20Is
Brook completed his fifty off just 20 balls.
Brook's knock was laced with six sixes and four fours (SR: 232.14). Playing his 72nd match for England, Brook raced to 1,767 runs from 63 innings at 36.81. He recorded his 9th fifty (100s: 2).
Brook has now got to 90 sixes.
Versus Australia, Brook owns 98 runs from 5 matches at 32.66 (50s: 1), as per Cricinfo.
England batters
Key T20 numbers of these England batters
Banton scored a 22-ball 39. He smashed five fours and a six.
In 242 T20s, Banton has scored 5,915 runs from 233 innings at 27.9. He is closing in on 250 sixes (247).
Curran's 21 came off 20 balls. Playing his 350th match in 20 overs cricket (290 innings), he has 6,060 runs at 26.46.
Cox's 20-ball 27 was laced with four fours.
In 195 T20s (180 innings), he owns 4,315 runs at 29.55.
Nikhil
An all-round performance from Nikhil helps Australia
With the ball, Chaudhary claimed 2/21 from four overs. In four matches for Australia, he has 4 scalps at 17.25.
Overall in the 20-over format, he has picked 34 scalps from 71 matches (53 innings) at 29.85.
With the bat, his knock of 66 had six fours and 2 sixes.
He recorded his maiden fifty for the Aussies. Overall in the 20-over format, he has scored 1,225 runs from 71 matches (63 innings) at 23.55, as per Cricinfo.
He clocked his 3rd fifty.
Information
Marsh chips in with 37
Marsh scored 37 runs off 32 balls. He slammed three fours and a six. Marsh now has 2,350 runs for Australia from 89 matches at 33.57. Meanwhile, in 259 T20s, Marsh has scored 7,112 runs at 34.52. He has hit 369 sixes.