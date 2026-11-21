Brook walked in with England being reduced to 0/1 following Phil Salt's first-ball duck.

Soon the visitors were reduced to 10/2.

Banton joined Brook in the middle and the two players resurrected England's innings with a fiery 97-run stand off just 41 balls.

In the sixth over, Brook completed his fifty off just 20 balls.

Nikhil Choudhary dismissed Brook in the ninth over.