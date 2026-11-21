England's Harry Brook slams his 9th fifty in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
England cricket team skipper, Harry Brook, scored a valiant knock of 65 off 28 balls in the 1st T20I versus Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. Brook was the chief contributor in England's score of 187/9 in 20 overs. Notably, the highlight of England's innings was a 97-run stand for the 3rd wicket between Brook and Tom Banton. Here's more.
Knock
Brook records a 20-ball fifty
Brook walked in with England being reduced to 0/1 following Phil Salt's first-ball duck.
Soon the visitors were reduced to 10/2.
Banton joined Brook in the middle and the two players resurrected England's innings with a fiery 97-run stand off just 41 balls.
In the sixth over, Brook completed his fifty off just 20 balls.
Nikhil Choudhary dismissed Brook in the ninth over.
Numbers
Brook gets to 90 sixes; notches maiden fifty against AUS
Brook's knock was laced with six sixes and four fours (SR: 232.14).
Playing his 72nd match for England, Brook has raced to 1,767 runs from 63 innings at 36.81.
He recorded his 9th fifty (100s: 2). Brook has now got to 90 sixes.
Versus Australia, Brook owns 98 runs from 5 matches at 32.66 (50s: 1), as per Cricinfo.
Do you know?
4th fifty in away T20Is for Brook
Brook brought up his fourth fifty in away T20Is (home of opposition). He has scored 642 runs from 31 matches (27 innings) at 30.57. His strike rate is 167.62.
Information
Brook slams his 21st fifty in 20 overs cricket
Overall in the 20-over format, Brook has belted 4,900 runs from 195 matches (181 innings) at 35.25. He clobbered his 21st fifty (100s: 5). He has smoked 226 sixes in 20 overs cricket.