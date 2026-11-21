As per Cricinfo, Salt recorded his 25th duck in the 20-over format.

Playing his 354th match (343 innings), Salt owns 8,910 runs at 28.1 (100s: 4, 50s: 57).

As many as 8 of his 25 T20 ducks have come for England in T20Is. Notably, 5 of them have come in away matches (home of opposition).

He also clocked his maiden duck against Australia across 4 matches.

From 66 matches, he owns 1,852 runs for England at 34.29 (100s: 4, 50s: 10).