England's Phil Salt records his 25th duck in T20s: Stats
What's the story
England cricket team opener Phil Salt was dismissed first ball in the 1st T20I versus Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Joel Davies handed hosts Australia a strong start with England being reduced to 0/1. Salt, who is a key figure for England at the top, was caught at mid-off. Here are further details and the player's stats.
Information
Salt falls to Davies
A fuller delivery outside the off stump from round the wicket saw Salt go hard on the drive after clearing his front leg. He failed to keep the ball down and hence paid the price. Salt was caught straight at mid-off with Mitchell Marsh completing the catch.
Numbers
8th duck for Salt in England colors (T20Is)
As per Cricinfo, Salt recorded his 25th duck in the 20-over format.
Playing his 354th match (343 innings), Salt owns 8,910 runs at 28.1 (100s: 4, 50s: 57).
As many as 8 of his 25 T20 ducks have come for England in T20Is. Notably, 5 of them have come in away matches (home of opposition).
He also clocked his maiden duck against Australia across 4 matches.
From 66 matches, he owns 1,852 runs for England at 34.29 (100s: 4, 50s: 10).