Former spinner Monty Panesar has suggested that Ravi Shastri could be the ideal replacement for Brendon McCullum as head coach of the England cricket team. The suggestion comes in light of England's dismal run in the ongoing Ashes series. Losing three successive Tests, the visitors have already lost the urn. Under McCullum, who was appointed after a 4-0 defeat in the previous Ashes series Down Under, England initially bounced back. However, they have been in a downward spiral of late.

Strategic fit Rationale for Shastri's appointment Panesar believes England need a coach who is tough both mentally and tactically. He said, "You have to think: who exactly knows how to beat Australia? How do you take advantage of Australia's weaknesses, mentally, physically, and tactically? I think Ravi Shastri should become England's next head coach." The suggestion is based on Shastri's successful tenure as the Indian head coach. Under him, India won two successive Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia (2018/19 and 2020/21).

Contract concerns McCullum's future uncertain despite contract extension Despite the criticism, McCullum has expressed his desire to continue as head coach. After the Adelaide Test defeat, he said, "I'll just keep trying to do the job, try to learn the lessons that [we] haven't quite got right here, and try to make some adjustments. Those questions are for someone else, not for me." The former New Zealand skipper remains contracted with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until after the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.