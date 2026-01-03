Will Todd Murphy feature in 5th Ashes Test? Smith reacts 

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith has expressed his desire for a Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) pitch reminiscent of the past. However, with the fifth and final Ashes Test just around the corner, it seems that his New Year's wish may not be granted. The Australian team is still trying to decipher the characteristics of the SCG surface ahead of their clash against England.

Team dynamics Todd Murphy's inclusion uncertain On the eve of the match, young off-spinner Todd Murphy's selection for his maiden home Test remained uncertain. Smith hinted at the possibility of an all-seam attack or a combination including all-rounders Beau Webster and Cameron Green. The most probable bowling combination would see Murphy replace either Michael Neser or Jhye Richardson from the Melbourne squad that lost by four wickets.

Pitch inspection SCG pitch under scrutiny On Saturday morning, coach Andrew McDonald, along with Travis Head and Smith, closely examined Adam Lewis's Test strip. The curator plans to leave around 6mm of grass on the pitch and has also reduced its grass density after last year's three-day Test against India. "All options are on the table currently. It obviously hasn't had a great deal of sunlight, so we need to check it out and see what it looks like," Smith said before inspecting the surface.

Strategy considerations Smith's thoughts on playing a spinner Smith also weighed the option of playing a spinner, saying, "It's definitely on the table ... there's other decisions as well." He added, "We could play a couple of all-rounders, could play a spinner, could play no spinner. We'll figure it out once we see the surface and see which way we want to go about it."