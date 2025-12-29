Will Usman Khawaja retire after SCG Test? Coach McDonald answers
What's the story
Australian head coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed that there are no signs of senior opener Usman Khawaja planning to retire after the 5th and final Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). "He's with his family at the moment, having a couple of days off," McDonald said, adding that their discussions about players' status do not suggest any retirement plans from Khawaja in Sydney. The 39-year-old recently bounced back after being dropped from the side.
Performance review
Khawaja's performance justifies selection
McDonald emphasized that Khawaja has fared well this year to be in contention. "I'd say he'll be there, marking center in Sydney," he said. The coach also pointed out that Australia would not play another Test after Sydney until August, giving them ample time to make decisions about Khawaja's long-term future in the team.
Plans
McDonald on potential retirement announcements
McDonald said, "I think Uz will come to us if he's going to retire, there's no doubt about that." The coach also said that if Khawaja doesn't announce his plans ahead of the Test match, the crowd would still be very supportive of him. Notably, Khawaja grew up in Sydney after moving from Pakistan at a young age. He made his Test debut at the SCG back in 2011.
Revival
Khawaja revives career with half-century in Adelaide
Just when his Test career appeared to be over, Khawaja made a comeback with a scintillating half-century. Khawaja, left out for the 3rd Ashes Test against England in Adelaide, was a last-minute entrant to the Playing XI. He replaced Steve Smith, who was ruled out with vertigo-like symptoms. The left-handed batter scored a sublime 82 after Australia elected to bat. Khawaja, Australia's mainstay Test opener, is now batting in the middle order as Travis Head was promoted to the top.
Numbers
Over 8,000 runs across formats
Khawaja recently added another feather to his cap by crossing the milestone of 8,000 international runs. In 87 Tests, he has racked up 6,206 runs at an average of 43.39. His tally includes 16 tons and 28 half-centuries. The left-handed batter has slammed 3,192 runs from 44 home Tests at an average of 46.94. He owns nine tons at home.