Will Usman Khawaja retire after SCG Test? Coach McDonald answers

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed that there are no signs of senior opener Usman Khawaja planning to retire after the 5th and final Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). "He's with his family at the moment, having a couple of days off," McDonald said, adding that their discussions about players' status do not suggest any retirement plans from Khawaja in Sydney. The 39-year-old recently bounced back after being dropped from the side.

Performance review Khawaja's performance justifies selection McDonald emphasized that Khawaja has fared well this year to be in contention. "I'd say he'll be there, marking center in Sydney," he said. The coach also pointed out that Australia would not play another Test after Sydney until August, giving them ample time to make decisions about Khawaja's long-term future in the team.

Plans McDonald on potential retirement announcements McDonald said, "I think Uz will come to us if he's going to retire, there's no doubt about that." The coach also said that if Khawaja doesn't announce his plans ahead of the Test match, the crowd would still be very supportive of him. Notably, Khawaja grew up in Sydney after moving from Pakistan at a young age. He made his Test debut at the SCG back in 2011.

Revival Khawaja revives career with half-century in Adelaide Just when his Test career appeared to be over, Khawaja made a comeback with a scintillating half-century. Khawaja, left out for the 3rd Ashes Test against England in Adelaide, was a last-minute entrant to the Playing XI. He replaced Steve Smith, who was ruled out with vertigo-like symptoms. The left-handed batter scored a sublime 82 after Australia elected to bat. Khawaja, Australia's mainstay Test opener, is now batting in the middle order as Travis Head was promoted to the top.