Alexander Zverev becomes third German with this Grand Slam record
What's the story
Alexander Zverev, the world number three, reached his maiden Wimbledon semi-final after a convincing win over Taylor Fritz. Zverev won the men's singles quarter-final in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-2) in just under two hours on Court 1. Notably, Zverev became only the fifth German man (Open Era) to reach this stage at the All England Club. He is also the third German to make the semi-finals at all four Majors.
Path to victory
Zverev's journey to the semi-finals
Zverev's journey to the 2026 Wimbledon semi-finals has been remarkable. He has dropped two sets so far. Before this edition, he had never gone past the fourth round in nine previous appearances at Wimbledon. He is 130-40 at the grass-court Major. Now, a win in Friday's semi-final could see him overtake Carlos Alcaraz and reclaim his No. 2 spot in the ATP Rankings on Monday for the first time since May last year.
Milestone
Zverev joins these Germans
Zverev has now reached at least the semi-finals at all four Grand Slams. The German won the 2026 French Open and has reached the finals at the Australian Open (2025) and US Open (2020). According to Opta, Zverev is the third German man in the Open Era to reach the singles semi-final at all four Majors, joining Boris Becker and Michael Stich.
Information
Fifth man with this record
According to ATP, Zverev is the fifth active man to reach the semi-finals at all four Grand Slams, joining Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner. Zverev is also the second-oldest player to achieve this feat.