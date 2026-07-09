Alexander Zverev becomes third German with this Grand Slam record

Path to victory

Zverev's journey to the semi-finals

Zverev's journey to the 2026 Wimbledon semi-finals has been remarkable. He has dropped two sets so far. Before this edition, he had never gone past the fourth round in nine previous appearances at Wimbledon. He is 130-40 at the grass-court Major. Now, a win in Friday's semi-final could see him overtake Carlos Alcaraz and reclaim his No. 2 spot in the ATP Rankings on Monday for the first time since May last year.