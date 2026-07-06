Jannik Sinner overpowers Shintaro Mochizuki, reaches Wimbledon 2026 quarters: Stats
What's the story
Men's singles tennis world number one, Jannik Sinner, has booked his spot in the round round of Wimbledon 2026. Italian powerhouse Sinner overcame Shintaro Mochizuki on Centre Court. Sinner won this 4th-round contest 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 to progress. Earlier in first round, Sinner overcame Miomir Kecmanovic, winning in five sets. He then took down Nuno Borges before beating Jenson Brooksby. Here's more.
Slams
97-22 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Defending champion Sinner has raced to a 24-4 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He is vying for his 2nd honor at this event. Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner now owns a 97-22 win-loss record. He is chasing his 5th Grand Slam honor. Notably, Sinner is a six-time Grand Slam finalist and is 4-2 in these matches.
Information
Sinner makes this record
As per Opta, Sinner is now the youngest player to reach 5+ consecutive men's singles quarter-finals at Wimbledon since Pete Sampras (24 years 317 days) in 1996 - ages calculated at start of respective events.