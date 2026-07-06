Jannik Sinner overpowers Shintaro Mochizuki, reaches Wimbledon 2026 quarters: Stats

Slams

97-22 win-loss record at Grand Slams

Defending champion Sinner has raced to a 24-4 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He is vying for his 2nd honor at this event. Overall at Grand Slams, Sinner now owns a 97-22 win-loss record. He is chasing his 5th Grand Slam honor. Notably, Sinner is a six-time Grand Slam finalist and is 4-2 in these matches.