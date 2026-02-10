Winter Olympics: Probe launched as athletes report damaged medals

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics have been marred by a series of medal breakage incidents. Athletes from various countries have reported their medals chipping, cracking, or even detaching from the ribbon. The issue has prompted the event's organizers to launch an investigation into the matter. American downhill skiing champion Breezy Johnson was among those who reported a damaged medal after her victory during celebrations.

Athlete complaints Other athletes also reported similar issues Along with Johnson, other athletes also reported similar issues. US figure skater Alysa Liu shared a video on Instagram showing her gold medal detaching from its official ribbon. German biathlete Justus Strelow's bronze medal cracked and fell off during his victory dance, while Sweden's cross-country skier Ebba Andersson's medal broke after falling in snow.

Investigation details Organizers looking into the issue The Milano Cortina 2026 organizers are looking into the issue, with Chief Games Operations Officer Andrea Francisi saying they are "fully aware of the situation." He also promised that they would pay maximum attention to the medals. A source told Reuters that the problem could be stemming from a breakaway mechanism fitted on the medals' cord, which is required by law.

