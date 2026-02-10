Winter Olympics: Probe launched as athletes report damaged medals
What's the story
The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics have been marred by a series of medal breakage incidents. Athletes from various countries have reported their medals chipping, cracking, or even detaching from the ribbon. The issue has prompted the event's organizers to launch an investigation into the matter. American downhill skiing champion Breezy Johnson was among those who reported a damaged medal after her victory during celebrations.
Athlete complaints
Other athletes also reported similar issues
Along with Johnson, other athletes also reported similar issues. US figure skater Alysa Liu shared a video on Instagram showing her gold medal detaching from its official ribbon. German biathlete Justus Strelow's bronze medal cracked and fell off during his victory dance, while Sweden's cross-country skier Ebba Andersson's medal broke after falling in snow.
Investigation details
Organizers looking into the issue
The Milano Cortina 2026 organizers are looking into the issue, with Chief Games Operations Officer Andrea Francisi saying they are "fully aware of the situation." He also promised that they would pay maximum attention to the medals. A source told Reuters that the problem could be stemming from a breakaway mechanism fitted on the medals' cord, which is required by law.
Past incidents
Paris Olympics faced similar controversy
The Milano Cortina 2026 isn't the first Olympic event to face such a controversy. During the Paris 2024 Olympics, over 200 medals were replaced due to various defects. This time, the issue has been with medals detaching from their ribbons or breaking during celebrations, something that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would have preferred to avoid.