CWG 2026: Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur bags silver medal for India
What's the story
Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur bagged a medal for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow. With a 227kg total lift, Harjinder claimed silver in the women's weightlifting 69kg event. Canada's Charlotte Simoneau confirmed her gold with a new Games Record of 240kg. Australia's Nya Phebe Hayman (218kg) took home the bronze medal.
Summary
Summary of Harjinder's performance
Harjinder started the snatch with a clean lift of 96kg.
She followed it up with a 99kg attempt. Harjinder then finished the snatch with a third lift of 101kg.
Harjinder managed a lift of 120kg in her first attempt in clean and jerk.
Another clean lift of 123kg and then 126kg, took her total to 227kg.
Twitter Post
Podium!
Powering her way to the podium! 🏋️♀️🥈— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 28, 2026
With a 227kg total lift, Harjinder Kaur claims silver in the Women's Weightlifting 69kg event and adds another medal to Team India's growing tally.
Congratulations! 💙
Let's #Cheer4Bharat! 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia | #TogetherWeDream pic.twitter.com/feMOXz1gi9