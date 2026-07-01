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Home / News / Sports News / CWG 2026: Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur bags silver medal for India
CWG 2026: Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur bags silver medal for India
Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur bagged a medal for India

CWG 2026: Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur bags silver medal for India

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 29, 2026
01:14 am
What's the story

Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur bagged a medal for India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow. With a 227kg total lift, Harjinder claimed silver in the women's weightlifting 69kg event. Canada's Charlotte Simoneau confirmed her gold with a new Games Record of 240kg. Australia's Nya Phebe Hayman (218kg) took home the bronze medal.

Summary

Summary of Harjinder's performance

Harjinder started the snatch with a clean lift of 96kg.

She followed it up with a 99kg attempt. Harjinder then finished the snatch with a third lift of 101kg.

Harjinder managed a lift of 120kg in her first attempt in clean and jerk.

Another clean lift of 123kg and then 126kg, took her total to 227kg.

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