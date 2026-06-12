Endo has not played since February

Japan captain Wataru Endo misses World Cup, announces international retirement

By Rajdeep Saha 02:28 am Jun 12, 202602:28 am

What's the story

Japan's national football team captain, Wataru Endo, has announced his retirement from international football. The Liverpool midfielder's decision comes after he was forced to withdraw from the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad due to an injury. The 33-year-old player has not participated in domestic matches since February following a foot surgery. He did play in the first half of Japan's friendly match against Iceland at the end of May but has not fully recovered since then.