FIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland's Scott McTominay returns to training

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Kenny McLean pins his hopes on McTominay

Speaking at a media conference on Thursday, fellow midfielder Kenny McLean said he hopes McTominay will be fine. "Hopefully that doesn't spread. Fingers crossed Scott will be fine. I'm sure he will be. I don't need to speak too much on him, everyone knows how big he is." "It's a team effort and always will be, but when you have special, special players like that you want them to be available. I'm sure he will be," McLean added.