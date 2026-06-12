FIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland's Scott McTominay returns to training
What's the story
Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay has returned to training after missing the previous session due to a stomach upset. The Napoli player was seen with his teammates as they left their base camp in Charlotte on Thursday, ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener against Haiti. However, the 29-year-old took a separate journey with a doctor as a precautionary measure, as per BBC Sport. Here's more.
Upcoming matches
Scotland placed in Group C
Scotland will begin their first World Cup campaign in 28 years against Haiti on Saturday at Boston Stadium in Foxborough. The team is also scheduled to play Morocco and Brazil in the group stage. Scotland are part of Group C. McTominay, who has scored 15 goals in 70 appearances for his country, netted a goal during Scotland's dominant 4-0 victory over Bolivia ina friendly clash last Saturday.
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Kenny McLean pins his hopes on McTominay
Speaking at a media conference on Thursday, fellow midfielder Kenny McLean said he hopes McTominay will be fine. "Hopefully that doesn't spread. Fingers crossed Scott will be fine. I'm sure he will be. I don't need to speak too much on him, everyone knows how big he is." "It's a team effort and always will be, but when you have special, special players like that you want them to be available. I'm sure he will be," McLean added.
Squad
A look at Scotland's World Cup squad
Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly. Defenders: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Dom Hyam, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney. Midfielders: Ryan Christie, Findlay Curtis, Lewis Ferguson, Ben Gannon-Doak, Tyler Fletcher, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay. Forwards: Ché Adams, Lyndon Dykes, George Hirst, Lawrence Shankland, Ross Stewart.