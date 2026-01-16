WPL 2026: UP Warriorz look to double over Mumbai Indians

After a stunning victory against Mumbai Indians (MI Women) in their last match, UP Warriorz are all set for a rematch with the same team. The upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 clash will be held at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on January 17. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30pm IST. Here are further details ahead of this clash.

Team dynamics UP Warriorz's recent performance and probable XI The UP Warriorz, led by Meg Lanning, will be looking to repeat their last match's success. Harleen Deol's brilliant 64 not out and Chloe Tryon's unbeaten 27 were instrumental in their victory over MI. The team is likely to retain the same lineup for this match-up. The probable XI includes Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (w), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey and Kranti Gaud.

Team resilience Mumbai Indians's response to recent defeat Despite their recent defeat, the Mumbai Indians Women aren't expected to be too hard on themselves. The team, which has won two of its four matches so far, is confident that an afternoon match could work in their favor. They are looking to bounce back quickly from their last loss and capitalize on their batting strength.

Team lineup Mumbai Indians's probable XI for the upcoming match The Mumbai Indians are likely to stick with their last match's lineup despite the loss. The probable XI includes Gunalan Kamalini (w), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, and Triveni Vasistha. Even in defeat, Sciver-Brunt had a stellar performance with two wickets and a score of 65 runs in the chase.

Information A look at the points table UPW are 5th with three defeats and a win from 4 matches this season. Their NRR is -0.906. MI are currently placed 2nd with two wins and two defeats from 4 matches (NRR: +0.469).