WPL 2026: MI beat RCB in must-win clash; Sciver-Brunt shines

After losing three successive encounters, Mumbai Indians are back to winning ways in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) . The defending champions thrashed table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 16 at Vadodara's BCA Stadium. MI racked up 199/4 on the back of Nat Sciver-Brunt's historic century. Despite being down to 35/5, RCB rode on Richa Ghosh's lone effort (90). They finished on 184/9.

Start RCB falter in Powerplay RCB had a solid start as Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana added 20 runs. Shabnim Ismail gave MI their first breakthrough by removing the dangerous Harris (third over). In the very next over, Matthews dismissed Mandhana, exploiting her shortcomings against off-spin. While Matthews dismissed Georgia Voll in the same over, Gautami Naik and Radha Yadav also departed in the Powerplay, leaving RCB at 35/5.

Finish Ghosh's lone effort goes in vain After the first six overs, Nadine de Klerk and Richa Ghosh steadied the ship with a 42-run stand. However, the required run-rate continued to soar. Amelia Kerr dismissed de Klerk (28) in the 12th over, bringing RCB further down to 77/6. Arundhati Reddy then joined Ghosh, who was RCB's lone warrior thereafter. Her blazing knock took the match down to the wire.

Fight Ghosh fights till the end RCB had an uphill task as they required 59 runs off 12 balls. In a stunning display of power-hitting, Ghosh hammered Amanjot Kaur for three successive sixes. And Shreyanka Patil smashed boundaries on the final two balls, with RCB collecting 27 runs off the over. Ghosh valiantly smashed 2 sixes and a four in the final over, though RCB fell 15 runs short.

Score Career-best score for Ghosh Ghosh hammered a 50-ball 90 (10 fours and 6 sixes) before falling to Amelia Kerr on the final ball. This is now her highest WPL score. In 33 games, all for RCB, the Indian batter has raced to 808 runs at an average of 35.13. Her tally includes an impressive strike rate of 35.13. In Vadodara, Ghosh slammed her fifth WPL fifty.

MI innings Matthews, Sciver-Brunt rescue MI from early blow Earlier, Lauren Bell dismissed MI opener Sajeevan Sajana early on after RCB elected to field. However, Matthews found support from Sciver-Brunt, as the duo took MI past 140 within 15 overs. Both Matthews and Sciver-Brunt continued to attack, completing their respective half-centuries. In the 15th over, Bell broke the partnership by dismissing Matthews, who hammered 9 fours in her 39-ball 56.

Information Sciver-Brunt reaches her ton While skipper Harmanpreet Kaur powered MI with her cameo (12-ball 20), Sciver-Brunt scored the majority of runs. She reached her century in the final over with a single off Shreyanka Patil. The former scored a 57-ball 100* (16 fours and 1 six).

Information WPL's first-ever centurion Into its fourth season, the WPL has finally seen its first centruion. The previous highest score in the tournament was 99* by Georgia Voll against RCB (2025). Sophie Devine also scored 99 against Gujarat Giants in 2023.

Numbers Over 1,300 WPL runs; landmark of 200 fours Sciver-Brunt is the highest run-getter in the WPL. In 35 matches, all for MI, she has racked up 1,346 runs at an incredible average of 51.76. Her strike rate is a remarkable 144.73. The English batter also has 11 half-centuries to her name. During the match, she became the first batter with 200 fours (205) in the tournament.