WPL 2026: UPW face RCB in playoff spot quest

The 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) playoff race is heating up as UP Warriorz gear up to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial encounter. The match will take place at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on January 29. After a rough start to the season, the Warriorz are now looking for redemption and a shot at playoff qualification. Meanwhile, RCB have already sealed one of the three spots.

Match conditions Pitch report and previous match The pitch at BCA Stadium has improved of late, with teams scoring over 170 runs in the last two matches. The teams have fared well in the second innings despite being unable to chase the targets. The previous match here saw Delhi Capitals nearly chase down 175 against Gujarat Giants. Sophie Devine defended nine runs in the final over, sealing GG's three-run win.

RCB squad RCB's top order and potential batting changes The Royal Challengers will be wary of their top-order slump. Smriti Mandhana's shortcomings against off-spinners have been noticeable. Ahead of the playoffs, they would want to regain their form. With Richa Ghosh bolstering the middle order, the RCB team management could rejig Shreyanka Patil's batting position. She smashed a crucial 5-ball 12* at No. 10 in RCB's chase against Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement

UPW squad Phoebe Litchfield's injury adds to woes UPW have struggled to get consistent performances. The team has made several changes, including bringing in Meg Lanning as captain and Abhishek Nayar as head coach. However, these changes haven't produced the desired results. Phoebe Litchfield's injury has added to their woes as she had been among the top run-scorers. England's Amy Jones has replaced her in the squad. The bottom-placed UPW need to win their remaining two games and hope for other results to favor them.

Advertisement

Probable XIs A look at likely XIs RCB (Probable XI): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (captain), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, and Lauren Bell. UPW (Probable XI): Meg Lanning (captain), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrwat (wicket-keeper), Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.