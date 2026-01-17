WPL 2026: All-round UP Warriorz walk past Mumbai Indians

UP Warriorz dominated Mumbai Indians in Match 10 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday. Riding on fifties from Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield, UPW posted a massive 187/8 while batting first. In response, MI suffered a shocking collapse and could only manage 165/6. Here are the key stats.

1st innings UPW post a massive score UPW lost opener Kiran Navgire for a duck. However, Lanning (70) found a potent partner in Phoebe Litchfield (61) as the two Australians took the innings forward with a 119-run stand - the second-highest partnership by a UPW pair. Harleen Deol (25 off 16) and Chloe Tryon (21 off 13) also played fine cameos as UPW recorded their third-highest team total (187/8).

Chase How did MI respond? MI were off to a woeful start as none of their top-five batters could even touch the 20-run mark. Amelia Kerr and Amanjot Kaur made a fightback with a historic 83-run stand after the team was reduced to 69/5. Though both batters played with great intent, the ask was for too much. They eventually lost by 22 runs.

Advertisement

Lanning Lanning becomes first batter with 11 WPL half-centuries Lanning made 70 off just 45 balls, having smoked 11 fours and two sixes. With this knock, she became the first player to record 11 scores of 50-plus in WPL history. Having played a total of 32 matches, she has raced to 1,145 at an average of 39.48 (SR: 126.37). Meanwhile, the was the UPW skipper's second fifty of the season.

Advertisement

Litchfield Litchfield slams her second WPL fifty Litchfield's 61 came off just 37 balls (4s: 7, 6s: 3). The 22-year-old, who did not have a single fifty in the past three seasons, now has two in five games. In UPW's tournament opener, Litchfield made 78 against Gujarat Giants. Overall, the Aussie batswoman has now raced to 410 runs at 22.77 from 19 WPL matches (SR: 134.86).

Kerr Kerr becomes first bowler to complete 50 WPL wickets MI leg-spinner Amelia Kerr became the first bowler to complete 50 WPL wickets.﻿ Having played 34 WPL matches, all for Mumbai Indians, Kerr has raced to 50 wickets at an average of 17.26. No other bowler even owns 45 scalps. Kerr's economy is a fine 7.59. 10 of her wickets have come in five matches this season at 14.70.

Partnership Kerr & Amanjot register this feat As per Cricbuzz, Kerr & Amanjot recorded the third-highest partnership for the sixth wicket or lower in WPL history (83 runs). They are only behind UPW's Deepti Sharma & Poonam Khemnar's 109-run stand vs GG in 2024 and Deepti Sharma & Deandra Dottin's 98*-run partnership vs RCB in 2026.

Stats Key numbers for Kerr & Amanjot Amanjot smashed three sixes and four fours en route to her 24-ball 41. This is the all-rounder's second-highest WPL score, which has taken her tally to 328 runs in the tourney at 27.33. Meanwhile, Kerr recorded her best WPL score - 49* off 28 balls (6 fours, 1 six). This took her tally to 490 runs at 133.33.