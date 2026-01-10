Amelia Kerr becomes joint-highest wicket-taker against DC in WPL: Stats

Mumbai Indians stalwart Amelia Kerr was once again amongst the wickets against Delhi Capitals in Match 3 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Saturday. The match in Navi Mumbai saw MI score 195/4 in 20 overs. In response, DC lost by 50 runs, getting bowled out for 145. Kerr (3/24) was the pick of the MI bowlers. Here's more.

Information A three-wicket burst for Kerr Kerr was introduced in the 8th over and she conceded six runs. In the 12th over, she broke a 40-run stand between Niki Prasad and Chinelle Henry by dismissing the former. In the 18th over, she dismissed Henry before also sending back Minnu Mani.

Stats Kerr races to 11 wickets against DC; 45 in WPL Kerr's 3/24 from her four overs saw her get to 11 wickets against DC in the WPL. In 9 matches, she has 11 scalps at 19.72. She is now the joint-highest wicket-taker against DC, equaling Hayley Matthews (11). Overall, Kerr now owns 45 wickets from 31 matches at 16.73, including 5 this season from 2 matches at 7.40. She picked 2/13 vs RCB earlier.