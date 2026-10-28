RCB spend ₹30 lakh each on Tejal Hasabnis, Chloe Tryon
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have roped in Tejal Hasabnis and Chloe Tryon during the accelerated Round 2 at the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Wednesday. After brining in former Delhi Capitals Women ace Jess Jonassen, the two-time WPL champions went on to get more quality in the form of Hasabnis and Tryon. RCB spend ₹30 lakh each on Hasabnis and Tryon. It was their base prices.
Twitter Post
Hasabnis!
Welcome back for the second round of accelerated auction!— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 28, 2026
Tejal Hasabnis with a base price of INR 30 Lakh is the first player from the list.
She is SOLD to @RCBTweets at her base price 🥳#TATAWPL | #TATAWPLAuction
Twitter Post
Chloe!
South Africa's Chloe Tryon is up next.— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 28, 2026
She is SOLD to @RCBTweets for her base price of INR 30 Lakh! ❤️#TATAWPL | #TATAWPLAuction
Duo
Key details of the duo
29-year-old Hasabnis has never played in WPL. This will be her maiden season.
Hasabnis has played 8 Women's ODIs for India, scoring 143 runs from 8 games (50s: 1). She averages 35.75.
Meanwhile, Tryon made her WPL debut in 2026 for UP Warriorz. She scored 85 runs from 5 matches.
With the ball, she claimed 2 scalps.