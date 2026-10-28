RCB spend ₹30 lakh each on Tejal Hasabnis, Chloe Tryon

29-year-old Hasabnis has never played in WPL. This will be her maiden season.

Hasabnis has played 8 Women's ODIs for India, scoring 143 runs from 8 games (50s: 1). She averages 35.75.

Meanwhile, Tryon made her WPL debut in 2026 for UP Warriorz. She scored 85 runs from 5 matches.

With the ball, she claimed 2 scalps.