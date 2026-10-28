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Home / News / Sports News / RCB spend ₹30 lakh each on Tejal Hasabnis, Chloe Tryon
RCB spend ₹30 lakh each on Tejal Hasabnis, Chloe Tryon
RCB spend ₹30 lakh on SA Women's Chloe Tryon (Image Source: X/@ICC)

RCB spend ₹30 lakh each on Tejal Hasabnis, Chloe Tryon

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 28, 2026
08:50 pm
What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have roped in Tejal Hasabnis and Chloe Tryon during the accelerated Round 2 at the 2027 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Wednesday. After brining in former Delhi Capitals Women ace Jess Jonassen, the two-time WPL champions went on to get more quality in the form of Hasabnis and Tryon. RCB spend ₹30 lakh each on Hasabnis and Tryon. It was their base prices.

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Hasabnis!

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Chloe!

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Duo

Key details of the duo

29-year-old Hasabnis has never played in WPL. This will be her maiden season.

Hasabnis has played 8 Women's ODIs for India, scoring 143 runs from 8 games (50s: 1). She averages 35.75.

Meanwhile, Tryon made her WPL debut in 2026 for UP Warriorz. She scored 85 runs from 5 matches.

With the ball, she claimed 2 scalps.

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