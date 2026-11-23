Meanwhile, Team New Zealand has dropped from the top two, with its PCT now standing at 66.66.

South Africa continue to lead the table with a PCT of 75.00.

The Proteas will get an opportunity to strengthen their position when they take on Bangladesh in the second Test between November 23-27.

Australia have rose to the second spot with a PCT of 69.23 and will host New Zealand for four Tests before heading to India for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January 2027.