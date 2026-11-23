WTC 2025-27: India remain at 4th position after NZ draw
What's the story
The first Test match between India and New Zealand in Wellington ended in a draw on Monday. The result meant India remain at the fourth position in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table. However, India's percentage of points (PCT) has dropped to 50.00, further denting its hopes of qualifying for the final.
Rankings update
Australia, South Africa now in top two
Meanwhile, Team New Zealand has dropped from the top two, with its PCT now standing at 66.66.
South Africa continue to lead the table with a PCT of 75.00.
The Proteas will get an opportunity to strengthen their position when they take on Bangladesh in the second Test between November 23-27.
Australia have rose to the second spot with a PCT of 69.23 and will host New Zealand for four Tests before heading to India for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January 2027.
Summary
Here is the match summary
Henry Nicholls's 175* and Glenn Phillips's 118 powered NZ to 368/10 in the first innings.
The duo shared a massive 216-run partnership after the Kiwis were reduced to 70/5.
In response, India declared at a mammoth 720/9 with six of their top seven batters scoring at least 75 runs.
With India earning a hefty 352-run lead, the Kiwis had to survive the final day with eight wickets in hand, and they managed to do so, ending at 239/5 across 120 overs.