WTC standings: Pakistan remain at bottom despite beating Sri Lanka
What's the story
Pakistan crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the second and final Test match, sealing the series 1-0. The game was played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where the hosts chased down a target of 90 runs in just 13 overs, losing only two wickets. This victory not only helped Pakistan clinch the series but also added 12 points to their World Test Championship (WTC) tally. Here are further details.
Historic victory
First Test series win since 2024
The win over Sri Lanka is Pakistan's first series victory in two years in the Test format.
Their last series win came against England in 2024 on their home turf.
Azan Awais and Aamer Jamal played crucial roles in the chase, with Awais remaining unbeaten on 32 runs while Jamal scored a quickfire 34 off just 22 balls.
The first Test of the ongoing series was drawn at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which hosted both matches after the second one was moved from Lahore due to high smog levels.
Current standing
Pakistan remain at bottom
This was only Pakistan's third win from 11 matches in this WTC cycle (7 loss, 1 draw).
Despite having more points than the eighth-placed Sri Lanka, Pakistan are still at the bottom of the WTC 2025-27 points table with a PCT of 12.12%.
The defeat has ended Sri Lanka's hopes of finishing in the top two and qualifying for the WTC 2027 final.
They have just one win across eight Tests in in this cycle with their PCT being 13.54% (3 loss, 4 draws).
Standings
WTC standings: South Africa lead with New Zealand next
South went to the top of the standings with a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday.
Having played 8 matches in the ongoing cycle, South Africa have a PCT of 72%.
New Zealand, who are currently hosting India, are 2nd. New Zealand's PCT reads 72.22.
Australia are third on the points table and own a PCT of 69.23%.
While India are placed 4th with a 51.52% PCT, Bangladesh are 5th with their PCT being 40.32%.
England (38.54%) and West Indies (27.38%) are the other teams ahead of Sri Lanka and Pakistan.