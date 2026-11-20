The win over Sri Lanka is Pakistan's first series victory in two years in the Test format.

Their last series win came against England in 2024 on their home turf.

Azan Awais and Aamer Jamal played crucial roles in the chase, with Awais remaining unbeaten on 32 runs while Jamal scored a quickfire 34 off just 22 balls.

The first Test of the ongoing series was drawn at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which hosted both matches after the second one was moved from Lahore due to high smog levels.