Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in 2nd Test, win series 1-0
What's the story
Team Pakistan has clinched the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, winning the second match by eight wickets. The victory was achieved at the Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium on the fourth morning of the second Test. After the first match ended in a draw, this win gave Pakistan a 1-0 series triumph over their opponents.
Match details
Sri Lanka falter in 1st innings
Sri Lanka's first-innings batting collapse proved costly after Pakistan opted to bowl first in seam-friendly conditions.
The visitors were bundled out for a mere 98 runs in 35.3 overs, with captain Kusal Mendis top-scoring with 32 runs and Sonal Dinusha contributing 21.
Pakistan's pace attack dominated the innings, with Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah, and Aamer Jamal claiming three wickets each for 14, 21, and 24 runs respectively.
Information
Record low total in Rawalpindi
As per Cricinfo, Sri Lanka's 98 is now the lowest all-out total at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Tests. The previous lowest was 112 by England against Pakistan in 2024. Meanwhile, SL's previous lowest total on this ground was 353.
Lead established
Pakistan take massive lead
Responding to Sri Lanka's first innings total, Pakistan posted a formidable 325 runs. This gave them a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs.
Ghazi Ghori scored 54 while Azan Awais (47), Tayyab Arif (46), and Razaullah (42) made significant contributions.
Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara was the pick of the bowlers, claiming five wickets for 95 runs.
Final stretch
Sri Lanka show fightback, but Pakistan seal victory
In their second innings, Sri Lanka showed more resistance after being forced to follow on.
Half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (53) and Sonal Dinusha (54), along with an unbeaten 66 from Milan Rathnayake, helped the visitors post a total of 316 before getting bowled out early on the fourth day.
However, this left Pakistan with a modest target of just 90 runs to win.
The hosts completed the chase for the loss of two wickets, sealing their series victory.
Azan Awais (32*) and Aamer Jamal (34*) added 53 runs in no time to seal Pakistan's win.
Ghori
Ghazi Ghori hammers his maiden Test half-century
Ghori's 54-run knock in Pakistan's first innings came off 90 balls. He slammed four fours.
With this effort, he has raced to 157 runs from three matches at an average of 31.4.
He clocked his maiden fifty. He had earlier hammered 48 and 35 in the 1st clash against Sri Lanka.
As per Cricinfo, Ghori has amassed 2,210 runs in First-Class cricket from 34 matches (59 innings) at 40-plus.
He clocked his 14th fifty in FC cricket (100s: 3).
Kumara
Kumara records his second five-wicket haul
Lahiru was the pick of SL's bowlers in the second innings, taking 5/95 in 21.5 overs, including 5 maidens.
This was his second five-wicket haul across 39 Tests. In 65 innings, the Lankan seamer raced to 116 wickets at an average of 36.34.
Against Pakistan, he owns 16 wickets from four Tests at 32.81. In 72 First-Class games, Lahiru owns 205 wickets at 32.86 (5W: 4).
Dinusha
Dinusha slams his sixth 50-plus Test score
Dinusha scored 54 runs off 119 balls (7 fours) in the third innings.
This was his third Test fifty, as he also owns as many hundreds.
Across 12 innings of seven Tests, the Lankan batter has raced to 701 runs at an average of 70.10, as per Cricinfo.
In First-Class cricket, Dinusha now has 14 tons and 21 fifties from 72 matches.
Mendis
Mendis completes 5,000 runs in Test cricket
Mendis completed 5,000 runs in Test cricket during his 126-ball 53 in the third innings.
Playing his 77th Test match, Mendis now owns 5,040 runs at 37.05.
Among the 12 Sri Lankan batters with 5,000 Test runs, Mendis's average is only better than that of Arjuna Ranatunga (35.69).
The former has slammed 11 tons and 24 fifties.
450 of his runs have come in 10 Tests versus Pakistan at 25 (50s: 2, 100: 1).
Rathnayake
Rathnayake slams his second Test fifty
Rathnayake returned unbeaten on 66 off 88 balls (12 fours) in the third innings.
This was Rathnayake's second Test fifty, which has taken him to 330 runs across nine Tests at an average of 30.
His tally also includes 25 wickets at 31.56.
Rathnayake, who bowls medium pace, hammered his sixth fifty in First-Class cricket (100: 1). His tally includes 1,607 runs at 22-plus.