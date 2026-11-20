In their second innings, Sri Lanka showed more resistance after being forced to follow on.

Half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (53) and Sonal Dinusha (54), along with an unbeaten 66 from Milan Rathnayake, helped the visitors post a total of 316 before getting bowled out early on the fourth day.

However, this left Pakistan with a modest target of just 90 runs to win.

The hosts completed the chase for the loss of two wickets, sealing their series victory.

Azan Awais (32*) and Aamer Jamal (34*) added 53 runs in no time to seal Pakistan's win.