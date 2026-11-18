PAK vs SL: Ghazi Ghori hammers his maiden Test half-century
What's the story
Pakistan are in a strong position in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi. They took a massive 227-run lead in the first innings and reduced Sri Lanka to 74/3 before bad light brought an early end to Day 2. The hosts began the day at 121/3 but were rocked early by Lahiru Kumara's brilliance with the ball. However, credit should go to Ghazi Ghori for his fighting half-century as Pakistan posted 325/10 following Sri Lanka's 98/10.
Late charge
Ghori, Razaullah help Pakistan post challenging total
Ghori and Razaullah's ninth-wicket partnership helped Pakistan reach a respectable total of 325.
The ninth-wicket stand between Ghori and Razaullah yielded 56 runs off just 52 balls.
Ghori reached his 50 before edging a slog off Milan Rathnayake for 54.
Notably, he walked out when Pakistan were 193/6. He added partnerships worth 26, 42 and 56 respectively to help Pakistan gain control.
When he departed, Pakistan's score read 317/9.
Fifty
Maiden Test fifty from Ghori's blade; 14th in FC cricket
Ghori's 54-run knock came off 90 balls. He slammed four fours.
With this effort, he has raced to 157 runs from three matches at an average of 31.4. He clocked his maiden fifty.
He had earlier hammered 48 and 35 in the 1st clash against Sri Lanka.
As per Cricinfo, Ghori has amassed 2,210 runs in First-Class cricket from 34 matches (59 innings) at 40-plus.
He clocked his 14th fifty in FC cricket (100s: 3).