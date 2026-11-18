Ghori's 54-run knock came off 90 balls. He slammed four fours.

With this effort, he has raced to 157 runs from three matches at an average of 31.4. He clocked his maiden fifty.

He had earlier hammered 48 and 35 in the 1st clash against Sri Lanka.

As per Cricinfo, Ghori has amassed 2,210 runs in First-Class cricket from 34 matches (59 innings) at 40-plus.

He clocked his 14th fifty in FC cricket (100s: 3).