South Africa go top of the World Test Championship standings
What's the story
South Africa have gone top of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings with a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the 1st encounter at the Wanderers, Johannesburg. Bangladesh resumed Day 5 on 100/5 and were then bundled out for 168, setting the home side a 12-run target. In response, the hosts scored 12/1 to win the contest. Here's more.
SA and NZ
WTC standings: South Africa lead with New Zealand next
Having played 8 matches in the ongoing cycle, South Africa now own six wins and two defeats.
South Africa's PCT of 75 means they are top of the pile. In terms of points, they own a total of 72.
New Zealand, who are currently hosting India, are 2nd. New Zealand's PCT reads 72.22.
From six matches, the Kiwis have four wins (D1 L1).
AUS, IND and BAN
Australia, India and Bangladesh follow suit
Australia are third on the points table and own a PCT of 69.23.
Australia have played 13 matches in the ongoing cycle and own nine wins (L4).
India are placed 4th with 51.52% PCT. India have played 11 games (W5 L4 D2).
Bangladesh are 5th with their PCT being 40.32 (W3 L4 D2) from 9 matches.
Information
What about the other sides?
England are sixth with a PCT of 38.54. From 16 games, England have won 7 (L8 D1). West Indies are next on 7th and their PCT reads 27.38 from 14 matches (W3 L8 D3). Sri Lanka and Pakistan own the last two spots with their PCTs being 15.48 and 3.33 respectively.
Twitter Post
WTC!
A win over Bangladesh takes South Africa to the top of the #WTC27 standings 😍— ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2026
Predict the outcome of upcoming ICC World Test Championship 2025/27 fixtures and see if your team can make it to the final next year via the Standings Predictor ➡️ https://t.co/MurU7Or3Yw pic.twitter.com/qLsQyNI2ru