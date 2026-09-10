Yash Thakur replaces Harshit Rana in India's T20I squad: Details
What's the story
Seamer Yash Thakur has been named as the replacement for Harshit Rana in India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the 2026 Asian Games. The decision was made by the Men's Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rana was ruled out due to a rectus femoris strain sustained during a match simulation on September 7.
Career highlights
Thakur made his T20I debut in Zimbabwe
Thakur, a 27-year-old fast bowler from Vidarbha, made his T20I debut during India's tour of Zimbabwe in July. He played two matches and took four wickets.
The pacer has also played 50 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he picked up an impressive 81 wickets at an economy rate of 7.04, according to the BCCI.
His consistent performances, including 114 T20 wickets at 18.75, have earned him a spot in the national squad.
Status
What about Rana?
As reported earlier, a BCCI source told PTI that Rana has not fully recovered from his hamstring injury.
The BCCI has now announced that "the fast bowler was progressing well during his rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). He sustained a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7 and has subsequently been ruled out."
Rana has not played a competitive cricket match since July 7.
Squad details
India's updated squads
Thakur is the only new addition to India's squads.
Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Yash Thakur.
Squad for Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Yash Thakur.