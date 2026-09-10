Yash Thakur replaces Harshit Rana in India's T20I squad: Details

Thakur, a 27-year-old fast bowler from Vidarbha, made his T20I debut during India's tour of Zimbabwe in July. He played two matches and took four wickets.

The pacer has also played 50 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he picked up an impressive 81 wickets at an economy rate of 7.04, according to the BCCI.

His consistent performances, including 114 T20 wickets at 18.75, have earned him a spot in the national squad.