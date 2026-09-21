Irfan Pathan wants more ODI chances for Yashasvi Jaiswal
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has advocated for giving Yashasvi Jaiswal more opportunities as a backup opener in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. The three-match series, starting September 27, will be an ideal platform to test India's bench strength with several regular players missing due to their participation in the Asian Games.
Strategic approach
Pathan emphasizes bench strength exploration
Pathan stressed the need to test India's bench strength in the upcoming series.
"This is not the main team against the West Indies for the ODIs, and I feel that's the right way to go," Pathan told JioHotstar.
He added that with players like Jasprit Bumrah not available, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar unavailable due to Asian Games commitments, it's an opportunity to explore other options.
Player focus
Backup opener needs game time ahead of WC
Pathan said he would keep a close eye on Jaiswal and how often he gets to play in this series.
"One player I will have my eyes on, in terms of the number of opportunities he gets in this one-day series against the West Indies, is Yashasvi Jaiswal.
He is the backup opener in the squad, and by the time you reach South Africa for the World Cup, your backup opener should have had enough opportunities," he said.
Pathan suggested that India could shuffle their batting order or rotate players to give Jaiswal more chances.
New talent
Naman Dhir's ODI call-up backed by Pathan
Pathan also backed Naman Dhir, who has been given his maiden ODI call-up for the West Indies series.
He said Dhir could provide another bowling option along with his ability to bat at different positions.
"I think he is a great talent," Pathan said, adding that more than his domestic performances, Dhir has been picked for his bowling skills.
Information
Two tons across six innings
Jaiswal has made a remarkable start to his One Day International career, scoring two tons in just six innings. He has raced to 285 runs for India at 71.25. He owns a healthy strike rate of 97.60, as per Cricinfo.