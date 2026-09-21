Irfan Pathan wants more ODI chances for Yashasvi Jaiswal 

Pathan said he would keep a close eye on Jaiswal and how often he gets to play in this series.

"One player I will have my eyes on, in terms of the number of opportunities he gets in this one-day series against the West Indies, is Yashasvi Jaiswal.

He is the backup opener in the squad, and by the time you reach South Africa for the World Cup, your backup opener should have had enough opportunities," he said.

Pathan suggested that India could shuffle their batting order or rotate players to give Jaiswal more chances.