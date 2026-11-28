Jaiswal's latest dismissal came while India were responding to New Zealand's first-innings total of 356.

Matt Henry gave the visitors an early breakthrough, bowling the left-hander with a delivery that looked like coming in before seaming away to beat his outside edge and hit the off-stump.

This was a stark contrast to Jaiswal's performance in the first Test at Wellington, where he scored an impressive 85 off just 89 balls.