Yashasvi Jaiswal sets unwanted WTC record with duck versus NZ
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal's disappointing performance in the second Test against New Zealand has earned him an unwanted record. The young Indian opener was dismissed for a six-ball duck on Day 2 of the match, taking his tally of ducks in World Test Championship (WTC) matches to eight - the most for an Indian batter. He has now gone past Virat Kohli, who has been dismissed for zero seven times. Cheteshwar Pujara is third on the list with six ducks.
Match update
Jaiswal was dismissed by Henry
Jaiswal's latest dismissal came while India were responding to New Zealand's first-innings total of 356.
Matt Henry gave the visitors an early breakthrough, bowling the left-hander with a delivery that looked like coming in before seaming away to beat his outside edge and hit the off-stump.
This was a stark contrast to Jaiswal's performance in the first Test at Wellington, where he scored an impressive 85 off just 89 balls.
Unwanted milestone
First Indian opener with ducks in all SENA countries
With this, Jaiswal has also become the first Indian Test opener to score a duck in all four SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.
He has played two Tests in South Africa, where he scored one duck in four innings.
In Australia and England, he has two ducks each in five matches.
Stats
Here are his Test stats
Playing his 33rd Test, the dasher owns 2,697 runs at an average of 47.31, as per Cricinfo.
The 85 in the series opener was his 14th fifty in Test cricket. He also owns seven tons.
Across 18 Test matches away from home, Jaiswal has scored 1,280 runs at an average of 41.29 (100s: 4, 50s: 6).
2,673 of his runs have come in the WTC.