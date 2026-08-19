Galle Test: Dickwella throws away wicket following banter with Jaiswal

On Day 5, Sri Lanka, who started at 84/4 while chasing a massive 372, had done well to keep India at bay in the morning session.

But things changed when Ravindra Jadeja trapped Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva (59) at short fine leg.

The wicket brought out experienced keeper-batter Dickwella, who played an 80-run knock in SL's first innings.

However, as he walked out to bat, Jaiswal kept chirping from behind the wickets.