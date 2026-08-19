Galle Test: Dickwella throws away wicket following banter with Jaiswal
What's the story
During Sri Lanka's fourth-innings chase in the ongoing first Test in Galle, India's Yashasvi Jaiswal got under Niroshan Dickwella's skin with some cheeky banter. The exchange seemed to have gotten to Dickwella, who fell for just 10 runs in the same over. The incident proved crucial as it dashed Sri Lanka's hopes of a strong resistance against India, who were favorites to win at the start of Day 5.
Banter details
How the incident transpired
On Day 5, Sri Lanka, who started at 84/4 while chasing a massive 372, had done well to keep India at bay in the morning session.
But things changed when Ravindra Jadeja trapped Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva (59) at short fine leg.
The wicket brought out experienced keeper-batter Dickwella, who played an 80-run knock in SL's first innings.
However, as he walked out to bat, Jaiswal kept chirping from behind the wickets.
Exchange
Jaiswal asked Dickwella to hit sixes through the leg side
Jaiswal taunted Dickwella to hit sixes through the leg side, to which the latter replied, "Yes, I will, sir."
Here's the full exchange between them:
Jaiswal: Come on yaar, there was a lot of shots in first innings. We need to see something, come on.
Dickwella: Yes?
Jaiswal: Yes, I want to see. Come on, show me. Hit him there (pointing towards deep square leg), come on. Why not?
Dickwella: No requirement. Take me (to) IPL, then I'll hit.
Jaiswal: We will, we will. 100%. Come on, hit him a six , I'll take you to the IPL.
Dickwella: Thank you.
Twitter Post
Here is the video!
Jaiswall trick works on Dickwell#IndvsSL🤓🤓 #SLvsInd pic.twitter.com/tE8dHlLgZa— PK (@hellorama) August 19, 2026
Retort
Dickwella shot back at the slip fielder
In the very same over by India pacer Prasidh Krishna, Dickwella tried to attack but ended up edging one of his short balls back to the keeper Rishabh Pant.
He walked back after scoring 10 off just 17 balls with the help of a four. This dismissal reduced the Lankans to 156/6, further bolstering India's command.
This development put India in a strong position to win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Returm
Valiant fifty on return
Dickwella made 80 off 115 balls (7 fours) in SL's first innings.
This match marked his return to the Test setup after over three years.
He was added to the squad after regular wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis suffered an injury.
Dickwella, who is yet to score a ton, recorded his 23rd half-century in the format.
No other batter even owns 20 50-plus scores without a hundred in Tests.