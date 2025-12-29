Year-ender: Revisiting India's historic triumph in Women's World Cup

The year 2025 will have a special place in Indian cricket history as it saw the women's team clinch its maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy. The victory came against South Africa in a competitive final held in Navi Mumbai on November 2. What made the triumph even more special was the fact that Harmanpreet Kaur 's team's journey was full of ups and downs. On this note, let's revisit India's glorious campaign in the touranament.

Tournament challenges India's journey to the semi-final India started their campaign on a positive note, recording back-to-back wins against Asian rivals Sri Lanka and Pakistan. However, three consecutive losses against South Africa, Australia, and England put them under pressure. Despite these setbacks, they managed to qualify for the semifinals by winning their penultimate group-stage match against New Zealand. Their last league game against Bangladesh got washed out.

Semi-final India shine under pressure in the semi-final In the semifinals against Australia, India had to script the highest chase in WODI history (339). They had to climb this mountain against the defending champions, who were invincible in the league stage. While not many gave India a chance, Jemimah Rodrigues's stellar knock of 127 runs powered the team over the line. Skipper Harmanpreet also played an important innings of 89 runs.

Final Shafali Verma rises from the ashes Before the semi-final, Shafali Verma was merely a spectator for Team India. However, Pratika Rawal's injury allowed her to re-emerge from the ashes. Shafali, who opened with Smriti Mandhana, shone with an 87-run knock in the final against SA as India posted 298/7 batting first. She also took 2/36 and was adjudged the Player of the Match. From warming the bench to lifting the coveted trophy, Shafali saw it all.

Run-scorers Mandhana topped the run-scoring chart With 434 runs at 54.2, Smriti Mandhana finished the 2025 World Cup as the second-highest run-getter. Her opening partner, Pratika Rawal, also aggregated 308 runs at an average of 51.33 before getting ruled out. Rodrigues (292 runs at 58.40) and Harmanpreet (260 runs at 32.50), Richa Ghosh (235 runs at 39.16), and Deepti Sharma (215 runs at 30.71) were the other Indians with 200-plus runs. Ghosh also hit the most sixes (12) at the event.