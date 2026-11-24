Leny Yoro has had his red card against Liverpool overturned
What's the story
Manchester United's Leny Yoro has had his red card against Liverpool overturned after a successful appeal. The decision comes after the 21-year-old was sent off in the eighth minute of the match for a foul on Alexander Isak. The initial ruling led to a one-match suspension for Yoro, which has now been lifted following United's appeal on Monday. Here are further details.
Match readiness
Yoro available for Brentford clash
With the red card and subsequent suspension now overturned, Yoro is set to be available for Manchester United's next Premier League match against Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The decision comes as a relief to manager Mauricio Pochettino, who had expressed his disagreement with the initial ruling and argued that Isak had lost control of the ball during the incident.
Manager's defense
Pochettino defends Yoro after red card
After the match, Pochettino defended Yoro by saying he never intended to connect with Isak.
He argued that the ball was heading toward goalkeeper Senne Lammens and not a denial of a goalscoring opportunity.
"The ball was for the goalkeeper," Pochettino said, adding that "if you look before, on the sixth minute, Jacquet on Mbeumo. Similar? No."
Player's reaction
Mainoo slams red card decision
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo also spoke out against Yoro's early red card.
He said, "The game's been taken out of our hands by a red card that I don't think can be a red card."
Mainoo added, "It's 10 vs 11, you come to a place like Anfield, it's a tough game anyway. Then you lose a man."
Twitter Post
Red card!
🚨 OFFICIAL: Leny Yoro’s red card has been overturned.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2026
FA statement: “Leny Yoro’s one-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal. The Manchester United player was sent off for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity during their… pic.twitter.com/yTUBFDHIFC