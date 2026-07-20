'Have clarity with experienced players': Yuvraj Singh on Rohit-Kohli future

Yuvraj stressed the importance of having a mix of experience and youth in the team, especially for major tournaments like the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is around 14 months away.

"It's up to the management who they want to stick with. Ideally, you need experience in the team," he said on Star Sports on the sidelines of the third England-India ODI at Lord's.

Amid the speculations, Rohit hit a brilliant 138 in the deciding ODI to shut down his critics.