'Have clarity with experienced players': Yuvraj Singh on Rohit-Kohli future
What's the story
Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh has urged the team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, to be clear and transparent with senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The call comes amid speculation that Rohit may not feature in future plans and that the recent ODI series against England could be his last. Here are further details.
Experience essential
Need for experience in major tournaments
Yuvraj stressed the importance of having a mix of experience and youth in the team, especially for major tournaments like the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is around 14 months away.
"It's up to the management who they want to stick with. Ideally, you need experience in the team," he said on Star Sports on the sidelines of the third England-India ODI at Lord's.
Amid the speculations, Rohit hit a brilliant 138 in the deciding ODI to shut down his critics.
Clarity needed
Yuvraj calls for respect toward senior players
Yuvraj also stressed the need for clarity with senior players like Rohit and Kohli.
"I believe that if they have to play the World Cup, they have to be secured now. Have clarity with your most experienced players. Virat and Rohit, what they have done for India is unmatchable," he added.
"The media is always going to bring up the moment they don't perform, age and form, and all this is going to come. Whatever noise is outside, let it be outside."
Uncertain future
Rohit's ODI captaincy axed
While Kohli's place in the World Cup squad seems assured, Rohit's inclusion remains uncertain due to his recent form and fitness concerns.
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee controversially removed Rohit as ODI captain despite leading India to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Shubman Gill took over as captain.
In 2025, Rohit had also retired from Test cricket after dropping himself from the fifth Test against Australia.