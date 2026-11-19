Yuzvendra Chahal becomes 1st Indian with 400 T20 wickets: Stats
What's the story
Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has become the first Indian cricketer to complete 400 wickets in the T20 format. The leg-spinner achieved this historic milestone during Haryana's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2026 Elite Group B match against Tamil Nadu at Daly College Ground in Indore on Wednesday. Chahal needed just one wicket in Haryana's third match of the ongoing season to reach this landmark. He claimed 3/16 in four overs as Haryana restricted Tamil Nadu to 124/10 and later won by seven wickets.
Career
Two five-wicket hauls in the format
Across 346 matches in the T20 format, Chahal has completed 402 scalps at a fine average of 23.68, as per Cricinfo.
His economy is a decent 7.77.
The tally includes 12 four-wicket hauls besides a couple of fifers.
Chahal's best figures in T20s are 6/25, which he achieved while playing for India.
With 366 wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar follows Chahal in terms of Indian bowlers with the most T20 wickets.
Career stats
68 wickets in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy
Chahal has raced to 68 wickets in 71 SMAT matches for Haryana at an average of 23.26 and an economy rate of 6.56.
In the ongoing edition of the tournament, Chahal has played all three matches for Haryana and claimed six wickets.
He didn't get a wicket in Haryana's opener against Punjab but took three wickets against Saurashtra before claiming another three-fer against Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
Dissection
Over 200 wickets in IPL
In 2024, Chahal became the first bowler to complete 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League.
With 233 wickets from 188 matches at 23.24, he continues to be the highest wicket-taker in the competition.
Chahal has also taken 96 wickets at 25.09 for India in T20 Internationals.
He was once their leading wicket-taker in the format, having played 80 games.