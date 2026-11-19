Across 346 matches in the T20 format, Chahal has completed 402 scalps at a fine average of 23.68, as per Cricinfo.

His economy is a decent 7.77.

The tally includes 12 four-wicket hauls besides a couple of fifers.

Chahal's best figures in T20s are 6/25, which he achieved while playing for India.

With 366 wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar follows Chahal in terms of Indian bowlers with the most T20 wickets.