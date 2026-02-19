T20 WC: Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi help Afghanistan tame Canada

Afghanistan rode on Ibrahim Zadran's 95* to tame Canada in their final Group D match of the T20 World Cup against Canada. Afghanistan posted a score of 200/4 which was anchored by an unbeaten half-century from opener Zadran. He hit seven fours and five sixes during his innings. Zadran's partnership with Sediqullah Atal (44 off 32 balls) was instrumental in setting up the strong total for Afghanistan. In response, Canada managed 118/8 to lose by 82 runs.

Team effort Zadran's innings bolsters Afghanistan Zadran and his opening partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz (30 off 20 balls) gave Afghanistan a solid start with a 47-run opening stand. However, Canada made a strong comeback by picking up the wickets of Gurbaz and Gulbadin Naib in quick succession. Despite these setbacks, Zadran kept scoring runs from one end while Atal joined him to build a formidable total for their team. In the last few overs, Zadran was still at the crease trying to maximize runs for his team. He remained unbeaten on 95.

Nabi Nabi floors Canada with 4 wickets Canada were reduced to 48/5 after 9 overs. A 53-run stand followed suit between Harsh Thaker and Saad Bin Zafar. However, the Canadian innings never took off as the Afghans restricted them under 120. Mohammad Nabi was superb. He picked a four-fer. Skipper Rashid Khan picked 2/19 from his 4 overs. The rest of the bowlers played their part and supported the duo.

Advertisement

Zadran Zadran slams his 29th T20 fifty, surpasses 100 sixes Zadran slammed seven fours and five sixes during his innings. He faced 56 balls and struck at 169.94. In 65 T20Is, he now has 1,865 runs at 33.30. This was his 16th T20I fifty. Overall in T20s, Zadran has collected 3,633 runs from 135 matches at 32.43. This was his 29th fifty in T20s (100s: 1). Notably, Zadran also completed 100 T20 sixes (104).

Advertisement

Nabi Mohammad Nabi claims his 4th four-fer in T20Is Nabi (4/7) raced to 109 T20I scalps from 152 matches (138 innings) at 27.77. He took his 4th four-fer. This is now his career-best T20I figures. Meanwhile, in 34 T20 World Cup matches, Nabi has 27 wickets at 24.07. This was his 2nd four-fer in T20 World Cup. Overall in T20s, he has picked 411 wickets at 24.66. He claimed his 8th four-fer (5w: 1).