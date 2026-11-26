Zaheer Khan partners Germany for mixed-gender T20 league: Details here
What's the story
Zaheer Khan's company, Anchor Sports AB, has joined forces with the German Cricket Federation (Deutscher Cricket Bund) to launch "EQUAL," the first-ever mixed-gender T20 league. The announcement was made in New Delhi on November 25. The innovative tournament will feature professional male and female cricketers competing together in a single competition, replacing separate men's and women's editions.
Tournament details
Inaugural edition to feature 5 teams, 12 matches
The inaugural edition of "EQUAL" will be held in Germany in August 2027. It will feature five teams playing a total of 12 T20 matches.
Each team will consist of 18 players, with every playing XI comprising six women and five men.
The tournament retains the core mechanics of T20 cricket but introduces defined playing laws, player-safety measures, and substitution protocols for a more structured and competitive environment.
Growth potential
Cricket can bring people together, says Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan, a 2011 World Cup winner and co-owner of Anchor Sports AB, said cricket has the power to bring people together.
He stressed that its growth in emerging markets like Europe will depend on making the game more accessible to a wider audience.
"Initiatives like 'EQUAL' are an important step in that direction," he said in an official release, adding that it gives people across genders the opportunity to participate and contribute toward sport's growth.
Innovative approach
'EQUAL' will challenge perceptions and deliver a compelling spectacle
Nagendra Siddoutam, co-owner of Anchor Sports AB, said, "For generations, men's and women's cricket have evolved as separate formats. 'EQUAL' dares to ask a question the sport has rarely explored: what happens when men and women come together in the same XI? We believe it has the potential to challenge perceptions, spark conversations and deliver a compelling spectacle."
The league also seeks to create new pathways for participation, talent development and fan engagement while testing an inclusive model for cricket's growth in Europe.