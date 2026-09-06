T20I Tri-Series final: Zimbabwe's Brad Evans slams 56* versus SA
What's the story
South Africa clinched the 2026 T20I Tri-Series title after defeating Zimbabwe by a massive margin of 48 runs in the final match at Windhoek on Sunday. Batting first, South Africa posted a challenging total of 205 for 5. In response, Zimbabwe struggled and were bowled out for just 157 runs. Brad Evans stood tall for Zimbabwe with a fighting knock of 56*. However, his effort went in vain with the rest of the batting unit having failed.
Summary
Evans comes in late and battles it out
Zimbabwe had a disastrous start, losing four wickets for just 46 runs in the powerplay.
Ben Curran was dismissed for a golden duck while Brian Bennett was caught behind trying to scoop in the next over.
Innocent Kaia and Wesley Madhevere also fell cheaply as South Africa's opening bowlers Eathan Bosch and Duan Jansen wreaked havoc.
Zimbabwe were 57/6 when Evans came on and soon the side became 61/7 and 81/8.
Evans shared a 52-run stand for the 9th wicket alongside Kundai Matigimu (19) and another 24-run stand alongside Blessing Muzarabani.
Stats
Maiden fifty in T20Is for Evans
With the bat, Evans smashed an unbeaten 56 off 31 balls.
He now owns 317 runs from 42 matches (27 innings) for ZIM at 15.85. He struck his maiden fifty.
Earlier with the ball, Evans was the best Zimbabwe bowler.
He bowled 4 overs and claimed 2/36.
With this effort, he now has 63 wickets from 42 matches at 19.20.
Overall in 20 overs cricket, Evans has bagged 102 wickets.