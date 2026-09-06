T20I Tri-Series final: Zimbabwe's Brad Evans slams 56* versus SA

Zimbabwe had a disastrous start, losing four wickets for just 46 runs in the powerplay.

Ben Curran was dismissed for a golden duck while Brian Bennett was caught behind trying to scoop in the next over.

Innocent Kaia and Wesley Madhevere also fell cheaply as South Africa's opening bowlers Eathan Bosch and Duan Jansen wreaked havoc.

Zimbabwe were 57/6 when Evans came on and soon the side became 61/7 and 81/8.

Evans shared a 52-run stand for the 9th wicket alongside Kundai Matigimu (19) and another 24-run stand alongside Blessing Muzarabani.