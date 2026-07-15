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Home / News / Sports News / 1st T20I, four-star Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava rattle Bangladesh: Stats
1st T20I, four-star Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava rattle Bangladesh: Stats
Zimbabwe lead the series 1-0 (Image Source: X/@ZimCricketv)

1st T20I, four-star Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava rattle Bangladesh: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 15, 2026
08:32 pm
What's the story

Zimbabwe's pace duo of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava wreaked havoc on Bangladesh's batting line-up, leading their team to a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The match was played in Bulawayo on Wednesday. Despite not being a seam-friendly surface, the duo shared eight wickets between them and bowled 29 dot balls. They targeted Bangladesh's batters with bounce and emerged victorious. Zimbabwe scored 170/6 before Bangladesh were folded for 138.

Duo

Four-fers for Ngarava and Muzarabani

Bangladesh's chase never had any sort of momentum.

Zimbabwe pegged them back with wickets at regular intervals. Bangladesh were 78/5 at one stage before Yasir Ali and Mahedi added 52 runs.

Once Mahedi perished, Bangladesh crumbled to be all-out for 138.

Ngarava bowled 4 overs and managed 4/26. Muzarabani also claimed a four-fer (4/17) from his 4 overs.

He clocked a maiden.

Ngarava

3rd T20I four-fer and 50 home scalps for Ngarava

Ngarava (4/26) has raced to 118 scalps for Zimbabwe from 94 matches at an average of 20.86.

He claimed his 3rd four-fer in T20Is.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ngarava owns 11 wickets in T20Is versus Bangladesh from 8 matches. He picked his maiden four-fer.

Ngarava also completed 50 wickets in home T20Is. He now has 52 scalps from 45 games at 23.55 (4w: 2).

Overall, he has 165 T20 scalps (4w: 4).

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Muzarabani

Muzarabani also completes 50 T20I scalps in home games

Muzarabani (4/17) has amassed 110 scalps from 90 games for Zimbabwe. He averages 20.72.

He clocked his 2nd four-fer in T20Is.

Meanwhile, Muzarabani now owns 17 scalps from 10 games versus Bangladesh at 12.52 (4w: 1).

Like Ngarava, Muzarabani too surpassed 50 home scalps in T20Is. He owns 52 wickets at 22.73 (4w: 1).

Overall, he has picked 163 T20 scalps (4w: 3).

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Information

Ngarava and Muzarabani join Madziva in terms of this feat

Ngarava and Muzarabani have joined former bowler Neville Madziva in terms of picking a four-fer versus Bangladesh in T20Is. Madziva claimed 4/34 versus Bangladesh in 2016, Khulna.

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