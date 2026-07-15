1st T20I, four-star Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava rattle Bangladesh: Stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe's pace duo of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava wreaked havoc on Bangladesh's batting line-up, leading their team to a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The match was played in Bulawayo on Wednesday. Despite not being a seam-friendly surface, the duo shared eight wickets between them and bowled 29 dot balls. They targeted Bangladesh's batters with bounce and emerged victorious. Zimbabwe scored 170/6 before Bangladesh were folded for 138.
Duo
Four-fers for Ngarava and Muzarabani
Bangladesh's chase never had any sort of momentum.
Zimbabwe pegged them back with wickets at regular intervals. Bangladesh were 78/5 at one stage before Yasir Ali and Mahedi added 52 runs.
Once Mahedi perished, Bangladesh crumbled to be all-out for 138.
Ngarava bowled 4 overs and managed 4/26. Muzarabani also claimed a four-fer (4/17) from his 4 overs.
He clocked a maiden.
Ngarava
3rd T20I four-fer and 50 home scalps for Ngarava
Ngarava (4/26) has raced to 118 scalps for Zimbabwe from 94 matches at an average of 20.86.
He claimed his 3rd four-fer in T20Is.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Ngarava owns 11 wickets in T20Is versus Bangladesh from 8 matches. He picked his maiden four-fer.
Ngarava also completed 50 wickets in home T20Is. He now has 52 scalps from 45 games at 23.55 (4w: 2).
Overall, he has 165 T20 scalps (4w: 4).
Muzarabani
Muzarabani also completes 50 T20I scalps in home games
Muzarabani (4/17) has amassed 110 scalps from 90 games for Zimbabwe. He averages 20.72.
He clocked his 2nd four-fer in T20Is.
Meanwhile, Muzarabani now owns 17 scalps from 10 games versus Bangladesh at 12.52 (4w: 1).
Like Ngarava, Muzarabani too surpassed 50 home scalps in T20Is. He owns 52 wickets at 22.73 (4w: 1).
Overall, he has picked 163 T20 scalps (4w: 3).
Information
Ngarava and Muzarabani join Madziva in terms of this feat
Ngarava and Muzarabani have joined former bowler Neville Madziva in terms of picking a four-fer versus Bangladesh in T20Is. Madziva claimed 4/34 versus Bangladesh in 2016, Khulna.