1st T20I, four-star Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava rattle Bangladesh: Stats

Ngarava (4/26) has raced to 118 scalps for Zimbabwe from 94 matches at an average of 20.86.

He claimed his 3rd four-fer in T20Is.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ngarava owns 11 wickets in T20Is versus Bangladesh from 8 matches. He picked his maiden four-fer.

Ngarava also completed 50 wickets in home T20Is. He now has 52 scalps from 45 games at 23.55 (4w: 2).

Overall, he has 165 T20 scalps (4w: 4).