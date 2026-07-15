All-round Zimbabwe down Bangladesh in 1st T20I: Report and stats
What's the story
Hosts Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in the 1st T20I at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on Wednesday. Zimbabwe scored a challenging 170/6 in 20 overs with Brian Bennett (40) leading the way. For Bangladesh, pacer Nahid Rana claimed a four-fer. In response, Zimbabwe bowlers kept Bangladesh at bay, bowling the latter out for 138 in 19 overs. Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani claimed four-fers.
Summary
Summary of Zimbabwe's innings
Zimbabwe were off to a decent start before losing opener Tadiwanashe Marumani in the 4th over.
A 38-run stand followed next between Bennett and Dion Myers.
Bangladesh hit back with Rana and had the hosts reeling at 139/6 at one stage.
However, an unbeaten 31-run stand between Ryan Burl and Brad Evans helped them get to 170.
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How did Bangladesh's bowlers fare?
Taskin Ahmed bowled 4 overs and clocked 0/22. Nasum Ahmed managed 0/32 from 3 overs. Mahedi Hasan clocked 4 overs and his figures read 0/41. Rana was solid and managed 4/26 from 4 overs. Saif Hassan clocked 1/10 from 1 over.
Bennett
Bennett becomes 3rd Zimbabwe batter with 1,900-plus T20I runs
Bennett became the 3rd Zimbabwe batter with 1,900-plus T20I runs.
Notably, he smashed 44 off 30 balls, hitting a six and six fours.
He raced to 1,932 runs from 59 matches at 36.45. Bennett joined Sikandar Raza (3,109) and Burl (1,978) in terms of 1,900-plus runs for Zimbabwe in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Rana
Nahid Rana bags his career-best T20 figures
Rana's figures after his first three overs read 3-0-8-4.
However, he conceded four boundaries in the 20th over. Rana ended up with figures of 4/26, his best in the shortest format.
He now has seven wickets from four T20I games at 18.85 for Bangladesh.
Overall in T20s, Rana has amassed 41 scalps from 38 games at 25.53.
He claimed his 2nd four-fer.
Chase
Summary of Bangladesh's chase
Bangladesh's chase never had any sort of momentum.
Zimbabwe pegged them back with wickets at regular intervals.
Bangladesh were 78/5 at one stage before Yasir Ali and Mahedi added 52 runs.
Once Mahedi perished, Bangladesh crumbled to be all-out for 138.
Yasir scored a fifty (54) whereas Mahedi managed 19 runs.
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How did Zimbabwe's bowlers fare?
Skipper Raza went wicketless from 4 overs (0/33). Ngarava bowled 4 overs and managed 4/26. Muzarabani also claimed a four-fer (4/17) from his 4 overs. He clocked a maiden. Milton Shumba was the other wicket-taker (1/10). Burl, Brad Evans and Myers went wicketless.
Ngarava
Ngarava completes 50 T20I scalps in home games
Ngarava (4/26) raced to 118 scalps for Zimbabwe from 94 matches at 20.86.
He claimed his 3rd four-fer in T20Is.
Ngarava owns 11 wickets in T20Is versus Bangladesh from 8 matches. He picked his maiden four-fer.
Ngarava also completed 50 wickets in home T20Is. He now has 52 scalps from 45 games at 23.55 (4w: 2).
Overall, he has 165 T20 scalps (4w: 4).
Muzarabani
Muzarabani also completes 50 T20I scalps in home games
Muzarabani (4/17) has amassed 110 scalps from 90 games for Zimbabwe. He averages 20.72.
He clocked his 2nd four-fer in T20Is. Meanwhile, Muzarabani now owns 17 scalps from 10 games versus Bangladesh at 12.52 (4w: 1).
Like Ngarava, Muzarabani too surpassed 50 home scalps in T20Is. He owns 52 wickets at 22.73 (4w: 1).
Overall, he has picked 163 T20 scalps (4w: 3).
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Yasir scores 54 runs for Bangladesh
Yasir's 54 had 2 fours and 3 sixes. In 12 games, he has amassed 182 runs for Bangladesh, averaging 20.22. He clocked his maiden 50-plus score.