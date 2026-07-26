A look at Zimbabwe batters with 2,000-plus T20I runs

According to ESPNcricinfo, Sikandar Raza is Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer in T20Is.

In a stellar career, he has racked up 3,144 runs from 138 T20Is at an average of 25.98. His tally includes a strike rate of 136.87.

Raza also has a ton and 17 half-centuries to his name.

The spin-bowling all-rounder also has over 100 wickets with the ball (110).