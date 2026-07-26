A look at Zimbabwe batters with 2,000-plus T20I runs
What's the story
Zimbabwe suffered a 90-run defeat to India in the 2nd T20I at Harare Sports Club. Chasing 220, the hosts perished for 129. This was after Brian Bennett scored a fluent 32 off 19 balls. Although Bennett fell shortly after starting well, he achieved a significant feat. He became the third Zimbabwe batter to complete 2,000 runs in men's T20Is.
#1
Sikandar Raza: 3,144 runs
According to ESPNcricinfo, Sikandar Raza is Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer in T20Is.
In a stellar career, he has racked up 3,144 runs from 138 T20Is at an average of 25.98. His tally includes a strike rate of 136.87.
Raza also has a ton and 17 half-centuries to his name.
The spin-bowling all-rounder also has over 100 wickets with the ball (110).
#2
Ryan Burl: 2,060 runs
Ryan Burl follows Raza on this elite list.
Burl, who scored an 18-ball 20 against India in the 2nd T20I, has represented Zimbabwe in 123 T20Is.
In 114 innings, the 32-year-old has slammed 2,060 runs at an average of 25.43. His strike rate reads 123.87, including four half-centuries.
Burl, who bowls wrist-spin, has 62 wickets to his name.
Information
Brian Bennett: 2,022 runs
As mentioned, Bennett is the latest Zimbabwean batter in the 2,000-run club. The 22-year-old now has 2,022 runs from 63 T20Is at an average of 35.47. He has a century and 12 fifties. His strike rate (143.71) is better than Raza's and Burl's.