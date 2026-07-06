Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh in 1st ODI, defend 141: Key stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning upset against Bangladesh in the first ODI in Harare, winning by 25 runs. The match was a bowlers' delight, with both teams getting bowled out. After being asked to bat first, Zimbabwe struggled to post a defendable total of just 141/10 in 36.4 overs. However, their bowlers put up an impressive collective effort to dismiss Bangladesh for a mere 116 runs (33.1 overs).
Match highlights
Nyamhuri, Ngarava rescue Zimbabwe from top-order collapse
Zimbabwe's innings started on a disastrous note with Nahid Rana bowling a thunderous spell. The situation worsened to 45/4 after 13.1 overs as Bangladesh's bowlers kept the pressure on. However, just when things looked bleak for Zimbabwe, number nine Newman Nyamhuri (33) and number 10 Richard Ngarava (27) staged a brilliant counterattack. Their vital 63-run partnership for the ninth wicket took Zimbabwe to a total of 141 runs. Innocent Kaia (26) was the other Zimbabwe batter to score over 20.
Rana
Rana bags best ODI returns for Bangladesh
Having concluded with figures of 10-2-21-6, Rana recorded the best bowling figures for Bangladesh in ODIs. Rana has been on a roll in ODIs this year, bagging his third five-wicket haul. His tally also includes a four-fer. From nine ODIs, he has taken 26 wickets at an average of 14.84. His economy rate reads 4.48. Overall, Rana has raced to 31 wickets from 14 ODIs at 19.7.
Unwanted record
Rana only behind Imran Khan
Rana's 6/21 are the second-best ODI figures in a losing cause. Former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan tops this list, having taken 6/14 in Pakistan's 38-run loss to India in the 1985 Sharjah affair. Shoriful Islam, having claimed 6/48 against Australia last month, is the only other Bangladesh bowler with an ODI six-fer in a losing cause.
Bowling performance
Evans, Ngarava shine with 3-wicket hauls
Despite the low total, Zimbabwe's bowlers were up to the task against Bangladesh's batting lineup. They reduced Bangladesh to 32/3 in the first 10 overs and further dented their innings at regular intervals. Brad Evans led the charge with impressive figures of 3/34 in his 10 overs, while Richard Ngarava took three important wickets for 31 runs from his 7.1 overs.
Match conclusion
Two wickets each for Muzarabani, Nyamhuri
Blessing Muzarabani was economical with figures of 2/24 in his full quota, while Nyamhuri ended the match with a brilliant spell of 2/22. Towhid Hridoy (25) and Nurul Hasan (31), who added 49 runs for the fourth wicket, were the only Bangladesh batters to score over 11. This stellar win put Bangladesh 1-0 uo in three-match affair.
Records
Key records in the game
142 is the third-lowest target successfully defended by a team against Bangladesh in ODIs. India (106 in 2014) and West Indies (125 in 2004) take the top two places. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe defended their fourth-lowest total in ODIs. They have previously defended 129 versus Afghanistan in 2017, 134 versus England in 1992, and 138 against West Indies in 2001. Bangladesh recorded their third-lowest ODI score against Zimbabwe.