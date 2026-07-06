Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh in 1st ODI, defend 141: Key stats 

Rana

Rana bags best ODI returns for Bangladesh

Having concluded with figures of 10-2-21-6, Rana recorded the best bowling figures for Bangladesh in ODIs. Rana has been on a roll in ODIs this year, bagging his third five-wicket haul. His tally also includes a four-fer. From nine ODIs, he has taken 26 wickets at an average of 14.84. His economy rate reads 4.48. Overall, Rana has raced to 31 wickets from 14 ODIs at 19.7.