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Home / News / Sports News / 2nd ODI: Can Zimbabwe upset dominant Australia to level series?
2nd ODI: Can Zimbabwe upset dominant Australia to level series?
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0

2nd ODI: Can Zimbabwe upset dominant Australia to level series?

By Parth Dhall
Sep 17, 2026
08:06 pm
What's the story

After sealing the opener, Australia will take on hosts Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club on September 18. Australia rode on Matt Renshaw's remarkable century in the first ODI, which they won by 59 runs. For Zimbabwe, Newman Nyamhuri took a five-wicket haul. Nathan Ellis then wreaked havoc on Zimbabwe's batting order, although Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza put up an impressive resistance.

Australia

Green, Hazlewood set to return 

Australia are likely to bring back all-rounder Cameron Green and speedster Josh Hazlewood for the second ODI.

Green missed the first game with a shoulder injury, while Hazlewood was rested.

Their return will strengthen Australia's weak points, particularly in the death overs where they lacked some power.

Likely XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Ollie Peake, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe need to work on their discipline

Zimbabwe's bowlers struggled in the first ODI, allowing Australia to escape despite a near top-order collapse.

However, they aren't expected to make many changes after a single ODI.

Likely XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Brendan Taylor (wicket-keeper), Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza (captain), Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, and Blessing Muzarabani.

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Details

Pitch report and other details

The pitch for the first ODI was balanced, offering something for everyone.

Australia's decision to bat first paid off as the pitch slowed down later in the day. Batters will have to work their way to get a big total.

According to AccuWeather, the match will have no rain interruptions.

In India, the match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

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Record

A look at head-to-head record

Australia have dominated Zimbabwe in ODIs, winning 30 of the 33 concluded matches against them, as per Cricinfo. Zimbabwe's only ODI win at home over the Men in Yellow came in 2014.

Information

Here are the notable numbers

Australian opener Travis Head has been out of form, with his last four international scores reading 4, 22, 22, and 17. Despite his recent struggles, he remains a key player for Australia. Adam Zampa is one away from becoming the seventh Australian to take 200 ODI wickets.

Poll

Who will win the match?

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