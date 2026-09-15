Renshaw, Ellis star as Australia beat Zimbabwe in 1st ODI

Zimbabwe's chase started poorly as they were reduced to 48/3 within the first 10 overs.

Despite a rocky start, Ervine and Raza led Zimbabwe's recovery with a 98-run partnership.

Ervine scored his half-century off 51 balls while Raza followed suit with a 50 from 61 deliveries.

However, Australia's bowlers kept the required rate climbing as Ellis wreaked havoc on the Zimbabwe batting order.

While Ellis trapped five batters, Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett, Renshaw, Adam Zampa, and Connolly took one wicket each.