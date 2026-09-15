Renshaw, Ellis star as Australia beat Zimbabwe in 1st ODI
What's the story
Australia defeated Zimbabwe by 59 runs in the first ODI of the series at Harare Sports Club. Matt Renshaw shone with a brilliant century, while Nathan Ellis took five wickets for Australia. The win came after Australia posted a competitive total of 294/8 in their allotted overs. Zimbabwe fought well thanks to fifties from skipper Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine. However, Ellis's brilliance meant they were folded for 235 in 45.1 overs.
Match highlights
Australia post a strong total
After Travis Head's (4) early ouster, Mitchell Marsh (36) and Cooper Connolly (51) gave Australia a solid start with a partnership of 50 runs.
Connolly continued the momentum, scoring his half-century off 44 balls.
Renshaw then took charge in the middle and latter stages of the innings, bringing up his century off 86 deliveries.
He eventually fell for 109 as Australia finished on a strong total of 294/8.
Newman Nyamhuri took a fifer for Zimbabwe.
Bowling prowess
Zimbabwe fight back before collapse
Zimbabwe's chase started poorly as they were reduced to 48/3 within the first 10 overs.
Despite a rocky start, Ervine and Raza led Zimbabwe's recovery with a 98-run partnership.
Ervine scored his half-century off 51 balls while Raza followed suit with a 50 from 61 deliveries.
However, Australia's bowlers kept the required rate climbing as Ellis wreaked havoc on the Zimbabwe batting order.
While Ellis trapped five batters, Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett, Renshaw, Adam Zampa, and Connolly took one wicket each.
Marsh
Marsh races past 5,000 List A runs
Marsh scored 36 off 28 balls with 6 boundaries and a six.
The 19th run from Marsh's blade helped him touch the 5,000-run mark in List A cricket.
The Aussie all-rounder now has 5,017 runs at an average of around 38. His tally includes 7 tons and 32 half-centuries.
Marsh, who also featured in his 100th ODI, has racked up 3,134 runs in the format at an average of 37.3.
Connolly
Connolly scores his second ODI half-century
Connolly departed for a fiery 51 (46) with 6 fours and 3 sixes.
According to Cricinfo, this was Connolly's third 50-plus score in ODIs, including a century.
The left-handed batter has raced to 332 runs in the format at an average of 41.5.
This was his maiden ODI innings against Zimbabwe.
Renshaw
Renshaw sets records with 86-ball ODI century
Renshaw, who brought up his maiden ODI century off 86 balls, fell to Nyamhuri for a 94-ball 109 (7 fours and 3 sixes).
According to Cricbuzz, Renshaw scored the first century for Australia against Zimbabwe since Michael Clarke's 105* in Harare in 2004.
It was also the first ton by an Australian batter at No. 6 or lower since Glenn Maxwell's iconic 201* against Afghanistan in Mumbai in the 2023 World Cup.
Playing his 10th ODI, Renshaw made a statement with his third 50-plus score. He now has 326 runs at an average of 36.22.
Nyamhuri
Nyamhuri records his maiden ODI fifer
Nyamhuri was the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers as his final figures read 9-0-62-5.
This was his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs.
The 20-year-old left-arm seamer now has 10 wickets from seven ODI games at an average of 23.6.
According to Cricbuzz, Nyamhuri bagged the second-best bowling returns for Zimbabwe against Australia in ODIs.
At 20 years and 239 days, he is also the youngest Zimbabwe player to pick an ODI fifer.
Ervine
Ervine's 24th fifty in ODI cricket
Ervine smashed a fine 59 off just 60 balls, hitting six fours and a maximum.
As per Cricinfo, Ervine now has 24 half-centuries and four tons in ODI cricket.
The left-handed batter, who made his debut in 2010, has smashed 3,673 runs from 132 ODIs at an average of 32.50.
His only previous ODI outing against the Aussies resulted in a duck.
Raza
3,000 runs in home ODIs for Raza
Raza smashed five fours en route to his 76-ball 57.
Across 148 innings, the right-handed batter now has 4,578 runs at an average of 36.62. His tally includes seven tons and 25 half-centuries.
During his stay, Raza also went past 3,000 runs in home ODIs.
He now has 3,013 runs across 95 matches at 40.71 (100s: 6, 50s: 15). This was his maiden fifty across six ODIs against the Aussies (142 runs at 23.66).
Ellis
Maiden ODI fifer for Ellis
Ellis finished with impressive figures of 5/31 from 9.1 overs, including one maiden.
Having claimed 5/22 in the 2004 Sydney ODI, Brad Williams is the only Aussie bowler with better ODI figures against Zimbabwe.
Overall, he became the fourth Australian with an ODI fifer against this team.
This was Ellis's maiden ODI five-wicket haul, which has taken him to 33 wickets across 23 games at 30.24.
The tally includes a four-fer and a decent economy of 5.2.
Taylor
Taylor breaks this ODI record of Sachin Tendulkar
The game saw Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor become the longest-serving player in men's ODIs, surpassing Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.
Taylor's ODI career has now spanned over 22 years and four months, surpassing Tendulkar's 22-year and three-month-long career in the format.
Meanwhile, the former could only manage four off 13 balls in the opening ODI.
Across 206 ODI innings, Taylor has raced to 6,708 runs at an average of 35.12. His tally also includes 39 half-centuries besides 11 tons.