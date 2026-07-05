Can Zimbabwe challenge Bangladesh in 50-over leg? 1st ODI Preview
What's the story
Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the first ODI of their three-match series on July 6 at Harare Sports Club. After a successful one-off Test against Bangladesh, where Zimbabwe claimed their biggest-ever win, the hosts are confident going into this white-ball leg. Richard Ngarava will lead the team, with players like Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, and Sikandar Raza bolstering the hosts. And Bangladesh, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, have a solid bowling attack.
Game specifics
Pitch report and other details
The Harare Sports Club pitch is known to be balanced, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. While the seamers garner swing early on, the ground dimensions are conducive to stroke-making. The first ODI, starting at 1:00pm IST, can be streamed live on FanCode (app and website). However, the live telecast is not available in India.
Information
Head-to-head record
According to ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have clashed in 81 ODIs since 1997. The visitors have a 51-30 lead over Zimbabwe. The last ODI series between the two sides saw Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh 2-1 at home (in 2022).
Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava's first ODI assignment as captain
Richard Ngarava is set to lead Zimbabwe for the first time in ODIs. While the hosts have several experienced names, opener Innocent Kaia has returned to the ODI setup after scoring his maiden Test century in the one-off encounter. Likely XI: Innocent Kaia, Ben Curran, Craig Ervine, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wicket-keeper), Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava (captain), and Blessing Muzarabani.
Bangladesh
Litton Das set to miss series opener
On the other hand, Litton Das has been deemed fit to feature in the ODI series. Litton, who was ruled out of the one-off Test, has recovered from his calf injury. However, he is expected to miss the series opener. Moreover, Taskin Ahmed's availability remains in question. Likely XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam.
Performers
Players in spotlight
Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana will certainly have the limelight, having fared well against Australia. The express pacer is currently the highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year. He owns 20 wickets from just eight ODIs at 18.25, including 2 fifers. Mustafizur Rahman isn't far behind, with 16 wickets at 17.18. Meanwhile, Towhid Hridoy averages 87.00 with the bat this year. Notably, Zimbabwe last played an ODI series in August 2025.
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