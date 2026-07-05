Can Zimbabwe challenge Bangladesh in 50-over leg? 1st ODI Preview

Performers

Players in spotlight

Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana will certainly have the limelight, having fared well against Australia. The express pacer is currently the highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year. He owns 20 wickets from just eight ODIs at 18.25, including 2 fifers. Mustafizur Rahman isn't far behind, with 16 wickets at 17.18. Meanwhile, Towhid Hridoy averages 87.00 with the bat this year. Notably, Zimbabwe last played an ODI series in August 2025.