3rd ODI: Can Zimbabwe complete a clean sweep over Bangladesh?

Details

Pitch report and other details

Just like the first two games, the Harare pitch will aid the fast bowlers. The key for batters will be to settle down and play on merit, rather than throwing their wicket with a rash stroke. The weather is expected to be clear throughout the match. The match, starting at 1:00pm IST, can be streamed live on FanCode (app and website). However, the live telecast is not available in India.