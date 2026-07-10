3rd ODI: Can Zimbabwe complete a clean sweep over Bangladesh?
What's the story
Zimbabwe will be looking to complete a clean sweep over Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the series on Saturday. The match will be played in Harare, with the hosts having already secured the series after winning the first two matches. This would be Zimbabwe's first clean sweep over Bangladesh in any format since 2001. Here we present the match preview.
Details
Pitch report and other details
Just like the first two games, the Harare pitch will aid the fast bowlers. The key for batters will be to settle down and play on merit, rather than throwing their wicket with a rash stroke. The weather is expected to be clear throughout the match. The match, starting at 1:00pm IST, can be streamed live on FanCode (app and website). However, the live telecast is not available in India.
Winning streak
Zimbabwe's recent ODI series victories
Zimbabwe's recent ODI series victories have been impressive. They have now won their last two home ODI series against Bangladesh, having also beaten them 2-1 in 2022. The team's performance has been bolstered by pacers who have come to their rescue in both matches of the ongoing series. This has helped them maintain a winning streak despite batting collapses on both sides.
Recovery woes
Bangladesh's struggle to recover from batting failures
Despite coming into the series on the back of three consecutive ODI series wins against Pakistan, New Zealand, and Australia this year, Bangladesh have struggled to recover from its batting failures. The team will be keen to avoid a series sweep at the hands of Zimbabwe. Mustafizur Rahman has been ruled out for four weeks with hamstring and knee injuries. He missed the second ODI and was replaced by fellow left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam.
Information
Here's the head-to-head record
According to ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have clashed in 83 ODIs since 1997. The visitors still have a 51-32 lead over Zimbabwe. However, as mentioned, Zimbabwe have now won two ODI series against Bangladesh on the bounce. At home, Zimbabwe have 19 wins and 17 losses against the Tigers.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIs
Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava (c), Blessing Muzarabani. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam.
Player spotlight
Brad Evans will be crucial role for Zimbabwe
Brad Evans, one of Zimbabwe's valuable all-rounders, made a significant contribution in the second ODI. He scored an unbeaten 58 from No. 8 and then took two wickets with the ball. In the first match, he had picked up three wickets. Ben Curran scored a stellar 111* in the previous match. Tanzid Hasan Tamim consumed 70 balls for his 57 in the last game. Nahid has been on a roll in ODIs this year, bagging three five-wicket hauls and a four-fer across 10 games.
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